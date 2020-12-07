The Legacy Senior Communities Announces Tegan Digital as Agency of Record

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plano-based The Legacy Senior Communities has selected Tegan Digital as its agency of record. The Legacy Senior Communities, a not-for-profit senior living organization, has provided compassionate care and dignified services to seniors and their families in Dallas-Fort Worth for 65 years. Their partnership with Tegan is in tandem with the opening of their newest senior living campus, The Legacy Midtown Park. Located in the heart of Dallas, this rental community will offer luxury independent living, assisted living, memory support and a full service healthcare center.

"We are excited for our continued partnership with Tegan," said Alyssa Adam, Chief Marketing Officer of The Legacy Senior Communities. "With the opening of The Legacy Midtown Park, we are thankful for Tegan's help in providing a world-class digital experience for our community."

The Dallas-based digital agency will partner with The Legacy on all marketing efforts and digital initiatives, including a new website, StoryBrand messaging, direct mail, digital media, event communications and social campaigns. The website is expected to launch in the summer of 2021.

"The Legacy Senior Communities is a staple in the Dallas community. We consider our relationship with such a well-respected institution a true gift," said John Herrington, Vice President Client Services at Tegan Digital. "Serving others is a part of our DNA. The opportunity to continue to work alongside The Legacy, an organization built on the principles of service, is one we wouldn't miss."

Tegan plans to establish an online platform for The Legacy to attract prospective residents and serve their current residents and staff. "Our team is eager to build something special during The Legacy's exciting time of growth and expansion," said Herrington.

About The Legacy Senior Communities

The Legacy Senior Communities, a Jewish-sponsored, not-for-profit charitable organization, established a solid foundation of caring for seniors and their families over 65 years ago. The organization currently serves seniors through: The Legacy Willow Bend, Plano's only not-for-profit life care retirement community, and The Legacy at Home, the largest not-for-profit home health care agency in Greater Dallas providing Medicare-certified home health, hospice care and personal assistance services. The Legacy Midtown Park will offer a not-for-profit rental option for senior living and help the organization better meet the needs of seniors in Dallas by expanding their service footprint. For more information, visit https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/ .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital strategy, design and development agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.tegan.io .

Contact:

John Herrington

VP Client Services

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital

