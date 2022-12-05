The Legacy Willow Bend Knit and Crochet Club to Donate More Than 3,000 Handmade Items to Local Charities at December 5th Event

Donation event with The Legacy Willow Bend Knit and Crochet Club

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What: The Legacy Willow Bend Knit and Crochet Club will make their annual donation of handmade knitted goods to 15 Greater Dallas and Plano organizations during the event. This year's gift will include more than 3,000 scarves, dolls, blankets, and washcloths that will distributed at the event to representatives from Cathedral of Hope, Children's Hospital Plano, Christ United Methodist Church, Cochran Chapel United Methodist Church, Dallas Police Department (Anne Frank Elementary and Dallas Police Explorers Club), Hope's Door, Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Plano Independent School District, Plano Police Department, Minnie's Food Pantry, National Council of Jewish Women (West Dallas Elementary Schools and Mosaic Shelter), Street Side Showers, and Vickery Meadow Food Pantry and Clothes Closet.

Who: The Legacy Willow Bend Knit and Crochet Club (senior residents of The Legacy Willow Bend), along with other volunteers

When: December 5, 2022 | 3:00pm

Where: The Legacy Willow Bend: 6101 Ohio Dr., Plano, TX

Additional information: [email protected] or [email protected]

About The Legacy Senior Communities: The Legacy Senior Communities, a Jewish-sponsored, not-for-profit charitable organization, established a solid foundation of caring for seniors and their families in 1953. The organization currently serves Dallas seniors and their families through: The Legacy Willow Bend, Plano's only Life Care retirement community, The Legacy at Home, the largest not-for-profit home health care agency in Greater Dallas providing Medicare-certified home health, hospice care and personal assistance services, and The Legacy Midtown Park, a not-for-profit luxury rental community. For more information, visit https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/.

