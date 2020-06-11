The Legal 500 ranks BAL Tier 1 and Declares the Firm 'At the Top of the Immigration Legal Market'

DALLAS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) has earned the top "Tier 1 ranking" among all immigration law firms in the country per The Legal 500. "BAL is widely considered to be at the top of the immigration legal market," declared The Legal 500, which analyzes and ranks law firms worldwide.

"We are honored to be at the top of The Legal 500 once again, especially as this ranking reflects reviews from clients on the quality of our service," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "BAL is on a mission to power human achievement by providing an experience that makes a positive difference in people's lives. These recognitions show our amazing people are truly making a difference in the world."

The Legal 500 praises BAL's key strengths, including "a very consultative approach," "risk analysis on a variety of options," and "presenting [a] recommended 'best' approach." One client testimonial summed up BAL's legal services: "This is an excellent team."

Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge, named to the Legal Hall of Fame, is lauded for "making everything work" and creating an "attitude that is infectious within the organization." Founding Partner David Berry is also honored in the Legal Hall of Fame.

In the firm's Washington, D.C., office, BAL Partner Lynden Melmed, who oversees the firm's Government Strategies team, is named a Leading Lawyer and cited as the "go-to name for complex and often sensitive immigration advisory matters." The rankings also recognize Senior Partner Frieda Garcia in San Francisco for her work on global immigration initiatives, and singles out Partner Rob Caballero, who manages the firm's Houston office, for providing comprehensive advisory and immigration strategies services. Partner Kortney Gibson, who oversees BAL's Center of Excellence in Dallas, is named a Next Generation Partner and noted for her expertise in H-1B specialty occupation and O-1 extraordinary ability visas. New York Partner Robert Groban is called out for his work with businesses in the financial, health and life sciences, and tech industries.

The Legal 500 also recognizes two BAL Senior Associates for their talents. Dallas-based Matthew Gross is distinguished for his I-9 and E-Verify compliance expertise and for being "a trusted advisor" and a "partner" not a "vendor," and San Francisco-based Tiffany Martinez is named a Rising Star to watch in the immigration field.

About The Legal 500

For 33 years, The Legal 500 has analyzed the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive annual research program providing the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 150 jurisdictions. The rankings are based on a series of criteria, including feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, but simply put, we highlight the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL, one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. BAL is The American Lawyer's 2020 Most Racially Diverse Law Firm in the country and the 2019 Immigration "Law Firm of the Year" by U.S. News Best Lawyers®. Established in 1980, the firm combines unmatched immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation like its Cobalt® digital immigration services platform. BAL is transforming the way legal services are delivered and improving the client experience through its innovative use of technology, including AI and RPA. This year, BAL earned the prestigious CIO 100 award for Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services and won the SIAA CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: www.balglobal.com.

