The Lemon-Aid Project Launches With Series of Fundraising Activities Benefiting The Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless

"When my siblings and I created Lemon-Aid 25 years ago, I never in a million years thought it would still have the impact it does in the Tulsa community," said Katie Eller Murray, founder and chair of The Lemon-Aid Project. "Reflecting this huge milestone, we believed it would be a disservice to the community and to the Tulsa Day Center if we didn't bring Lemon-Aid back to celebrate -- with a twist, of course -- and introduce a whole new generation to the cause."

Events and activities currently in the works include:

Logo and t-shirt design contests - Aspiring and professional graphic designers from Tulsa and across the country can submit ideas for the official Lemon-Aid Project logo, while Tulsa youth can share designs for the 25th anniversary t-shirt logo. Both winners will be selected by public voting.

25th anniversary Lemon-Aid celebration - Tulsans and neighbors of all ages can meet up on Labor Day ( September 2, 2019 ) at Guthrie Green (111 East M.B. Brady Street , Tulsa ) from 11am - 5pm for a day of fun, food trucks, lemonade stands, local bands, arts and crafts, and more. Tickets can be purchased online or from Tulsa youth volunteers.

Submissions for the logo and t-shirt design contests, along with cookbook recipes and drawings will be accepted through the Lemon-Aid Project website, email and mailing address from February 9 - March 8, 2019. Details on how to submit and prizes can be found on www.thelemonaidproject.org .

"The Lemon-Aid Project was a hallmark event when I was a kid, and helped introduce a generation of Tulsans to public service and the challenges our homeless community faces on a daily basis," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. "I'm so thankful to Katie for reviving this event on its 25th anniversary, and for providing another generation of young Tulsans with the opportunity to support our homeless residents."

In addition to Murray, the board of directors for the newly created Lemon-Aid Project includes Los Angeles-based educator and 20 year non-profit veteran Patti Jo Wolfson and Caren Kelleher, former Google executive and founder of Austin-based Gold Rush Vinyl. The Lemon-Aid Project is currently in the process of confirming its 501(c)(3) status with the IRS.

In addition to the support of the Tulsa Mayor's Office, event sponsors include the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group, TulsaPeople, and ROAM Communications, with more to follow.

About The Lemon-Aid Project

With the mission of Kids Helping Kids, The Lemon-Aid Project is a California non-profit with IRS 501(c)(3) approval submitted and pending that creates fun and engaging community activities for all ages while raising funds and awareness for children- and family-related charities within the community.

Lemon-Aid originated in 1994 as a Labor Day Weekend city-wide fundraiser in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where kids across the city donated their time to sell lemonade to raise money for the children and families at the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless. Over the course of 7 Labor Day Weekends, with the help of more than 10,000 youth volunteers, Lemon-Aid raised more than $350,000.

About The Tulsa Day Center For The Homeless

Founded in 1986 as the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry Day Center, the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless is about more than helping the homeless; we are about empowering a bright future. The mission of the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless is to provide a safe, healthy environment for people who are homeless and offer them opportunities and encouragement for achieving self-sufficiency.

