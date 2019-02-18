NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Rising political violence, terrorism, insurgency, and civil unrest worldwide are major factors driving the less lethal ammunition market globally.



The less lethal ammunition market is projected to grow from USD 828 million in 2018 to USD 1,106 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2018 to 2023. The market for less lethal ammunition is driven by several factors, such as increasing political disputes and civil unrest and militarization of law enforcement agencies. Trafficking and indiscriminate use of less lethal weapons & munition and apprehensions among end users are some of the challenges in the market.



Based on weapon type, the shotgun segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on weapon type, the less lethal ammunition market is segmented into shotguns, launchers, and others.The shotgun segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for 12 gauge bean bag rounds and rubber bullets across various end users.



The shotguns segment is further segmented into 12 gauge and others (16 gauge, 20 gauge, and 410 gauge). 12 gauge shotguns are one of the most versatile less lethal ammunitions used worldwide by law enforcement agencies and military forces. These guns are available in varied ranges in terms of size and power.



North America is estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market, whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.The US and Canada are the key markets for less lethal ammunition in North America.



The US is globally recognized as one of the major manufacturers, exporter, and user of less lethal ammunition in the world.The North America less lethal ammunition market is expected to be driven mainly by the rising military budgets as well as technological advancements in the development of less lethal ammunition in the US and Canada.



Recently police in more than 20 North American cities are testing the latest in less-lethal alternatives to bullets — "blunt impact projectiles" that cause suspects excruciating pain but stop short of killing them.



Break-up of profile of primary participants of the less lethal ammunition market

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40 %, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C level – 45%, Director level – 25%, Others – 30%

• By Region: North America - 25%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 40%, RoW – 15%



Major companies profiled in the report are The Safariland Group (US), Combined Systems, Inc. (US), Federal Ammunition (US), Nonlethal Technologies (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Lightfield Ammunition Corporation (US), Winchester Ammunition (US), Security Devices International, Inc. (US), Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (Canada), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), Less Lethal Africa (South Africa), MAXAM Outdoors S.A. (Spain), Sellier & Bellot (Czech Republic), Federal Ammunition (US), Security Devices International, Inc. (US), Mace Security International, Inc. (US), Sage Control Ordnance, Inc. (US), and Amtec Less lethal Systems Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

This report presents a complete analysis of the less lethal ammunition market for the forecast period. The less lethal ammunition market has been broadly classified on the basis of End User (Law Enforcement, Military, Self Defense, Others), Product (Rubber Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Plastic Bullets, Paintballs, Others), Weapon type (Shotguns, Launchers, Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, RoW).



Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends and technology trend), market rank analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging, and high-growth segments of the less lethal ammunition market, high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on less lethal ammunition offered by the top 15 players in the less lethal ammunition market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the less lethal ammunition market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes markets for less lethal ammunition across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the less lethal ammunition market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the less lethal ammunition market



