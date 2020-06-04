The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Thanks Press On Fund for $100,000 Gift to Support Groundbreaking Pediatric Cancer Research

ATLANTA, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in the fight against cancer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced today a $100,000 donation by the Press On Fund to support LLS's assault on pediatric cancer.

LLS is working with a team of renowned pediatric oncologists to lay the groundwork for a global precision medicine master clinical trial to match children with relapsed acute leukemia to a targeted therapy based on the specific abnormalities driving their cancer. The goal of the trial is to test multiple targeted therapies simultaneously at up to 200 clinical sites worldwide.

Press On Fund's donation supports this unprecedented clinical trial called LLS PedAL, which is a key component of The LLS Children's Initiative, a comprehensive $100 million multi-year endeavor to take on children's cancer from every direction, including new research grants to advance novel therapies, enhanced free education and support services for children and their families, and renewed policy and advocacy efforts.

"As parents who have experienced this fight first-hand, we know how important LLS PedAL is for children and families everywhere," said Tara Simkins, co-founder of the Press On Fund and mother to Brennan, a childhood cancer survivor. "We are extraordinarily hopeful about this groundbreaking research, offering promise for less toxic and more effective treatment options for children battling cancer."

While many children survive acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common type of pediatric blood cancer, the treatments are harsh and outdated. The long-term effects of current therapies can create severe life-threatening complications. And survival rates for children with other high-risk types of leukemia, such as acute myeloid leukemia, are very poor.

"Our gratitude for the generosity of the Press On Fund and their commitment to our quest to fight pediatric cancer cannot be overstated", said Piper Medcalf, LLS Georgia Chapter Executive Director. "We need this kind of support now, more than ever. For too long, treatment for pediatric cancer has followed a one-size-fits-all approach and we need to do better. With LLS PedAL, we will."

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The LLS Children's Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer

The LLS Children's Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.

About Press On Fund

Press On's unique mission is to identify feasible and groundbreaking alternative therapies for childhood cancers and to invest monies raised in a manner that supports the science and infrastructure needed to cure childhood cancer within our lifetime. Press On, created in 2006, is made up of four families whose lives were connected by childhood cancer and saw a need for additional funding for childhood cancer research. Press On is a field of interest fund of the Community Foundation for the CSRA and uses a 100% donation model. To learn more, visit www.pressonfund.org. Press On Fund's social media handles: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @wepresson

