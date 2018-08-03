The Lexus Inspiration Continues at the 67th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The second vehicle in Lexus' Inspiration Series features Flare Yellow exterior paint and a unique set of black 21" forged alloy wheels. Their dark color contrasts with the vibrant yellow paint to give this LC an unmistakable look from any distance. A carbon fiber roof and an active rear spoiler round out the eye-catching elements of this striking coupe.

The interior of the LC Inspiration Series also gets several unique design elements. Bespoke Yellow door inserts made of Alcantara connect the exterior to the cabin while the touring seats feature semi-aniline leather with yellow stitching. That same stitching is also used on the instrument panel, console and glovebox to give the entire cabin a one-of-a-kind look.

The LC Inspiration Series concept is driven by a 471-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 that sends its power to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. It's capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and up to 25 mpg on the highway.

Customized Lexus UX 250h



It doesn't hit dealers until December, but the all-new 2019 Lexus UX compact crossover is already drawing attention with its cutting-edge styling and luxurious interior.

Built exclusively for Lexus by Clark Ishihara of VIP Auto Salon, the custom UX 250h is transformed on the outside by an Oracal vehicle wrap. In addition to the striking color, this UX features a custom roof rack that holds a very special bicycle. The Lexus F SPORT Carbon Fiber Road Bicycle was created to mark the completion of the Lexus LFA supercar production run. Like the LFA, the Lexus F SPORT bicycle is also assembled by Takumi technicians and features the same CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) used in the body of the Lexus supercar.

Other modifications to the UX 250h include:

NIA Auto Design ABS Lip Kit

Vossen VFS-1 wheels and Nitto Invo tires

Apexi N1 EXV Damper Suspension

Apexi N1-X Full Catback Exhaust System

Inno Base Rack System with slim fork lock bike system

A full guide for Monterey Car Week can be found below.

2018 Media Guide: Lexus at Monterey Car Week

Lexus is participating in this year's Monterey Car Week with the debut of two new concepts along with a display on Peter Hay Hill and a consumer test drive event at The Quail. The Lexus LC Inspiration Concept marks the second vehicle in the series that started with the stunning LC 500 in Structural Blue while the Lexus UX 250h Concept exhibits the customization potential of the all-new compact crossover. Additional cars on display include the GS F 10th Anniversary Edition and redesigned 2019 ES sedan.

This year's featured vehicles include:

LC 500 Inspiration Series Concept

2019 UX 250h Concept

2019 ES F SPORT sedan

2019 GS F 10 th Anniversary Edition

Anniversary Edition 2019 RC F 10 th Anniversary Edition

Anniversary Edition 2018 LS 500 F SPORT

2018 LC 500

LC Inspiration Series Concept Display Location: The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, Pebble Beach Concept Lawn

The second vehicle in Lexus' Inspiration Series, this new concept hints at a future production car that would give the LC a customized look for a select number of owners.

Highlights

Flare Yellow Paint

21" black forged alloy wheel

Bespoke white interior

Yellow Alcantara door trim

Carbon fiber roof

2019 Lexus UX 250h Concept Display Location: The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering; Lexus Display, Peter Hay Hill

The newest member of the Lexus family, the UX compact crossover offers a wide range of possibilities for customization. This concept by Clark Ishihara emphasizes the UX's rakish styling without giving up any of the practicality that makes it so useful.

Highlights

NIA Auto Design ABS Lip Kit

Vossen VFS-1 wheels and Nitto Invo tires

Apexi N1 EXV Damper Suspension

Apexi N1-X Full Catback Exhaust System

2019 ES F SPORT in Matador Red

Set to redefine its status among entry-level executive sedans, the all-new 2019 Lexus ES builds on its strengths with a more dynamic exterior design, the introduction of the first ES F SPORT and connected technology features that will complement the most connected of smart homes.

Highlights

Built on the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform, the new ES pushes the limits of design in the luxury sedan class

Dynamic interior design

Alexa-enabled to give drivers with Android phones (iPhone compatibility scheduled for late 2018) the ability to use natural language commands to control a variety of functions

2019 Lexus GS F 10th Anniversary Edition

Built to commemorate ten years of "F" performance, the limited-edition Lexus GS F 10th Anniversary Edition features unique matte paint, polished black wheels and an interior trimmed in Bespoke Fuji Blue accents.

Highlights

Matte Nebula Gray paint

Polished Black 19-inch BBS wheels

Blue Brembo brake calipers

Bespoke Fuji Blue interior trim

Blue Carbon

2019 Lexus RC F 10th Anniversary Edition

Build to commemorate ten years of "F" performance, the limited-edition Lexus RC F 10th Anniversary Edition offers unique features that make them stand out beyond their already exceptional performance.

Highlights

Only 240 10th anniversary RC Fs will be built

Blue leather front sport seats with white accents

Blue accented shift knob, steering wheel and instrument panel hood

An embossed headliner is also part of the package to give the coupe's interior an even more personalized appearance

2018 LS 500 in Manganese Luster

The original LS launched the Lexus brand and the all-new 2018 LS advances the brand's more dynamic direction. Each generation of LS sedan leading up to the all-new 2018 iteration has elevated the state of luxury, craftsmanship, performance and safety in its own way.

Highlights

Radical new design with coupe-like silhouette, yet spaciousness of prestige sedan

New platform for greatest-ever LS agility and comfort

All-new twin-turbo V6 with 416 horsepower

10-speed automatic transmission

All-new Lexus Safety System+ A (Advanced) Package available

New level of flagship luxury in every aspect

2018 LC 500 in Ultra White

The Lexus LC 500 blends emotional design and high performance like few other cars on the road. In 2018 that focus continues as Lexus further refines the driving experience of its flagship coupe.

Highlights

471-hp high-performance V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission

Independent L-shaped daytime running lights beneath ultra-compact Triple LED headlamps

Double ball joint front suspension that allows for control of the smallest movements from driver inputs and the road surface, yielding more precise steering response with better initial effort

