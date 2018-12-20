NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The use of blockchain technology for library management system to gain traction in the market. With the use of blockchain technology all the activities in a library such as borrowing, reserving, and returning can be done by all users, anytime. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the library management systems market for education market will register a CAGR of more than 3% by 2022.



Market Overview

Increasing demand for effective library management

With technological advances in the educational technology sector, educational institutions are increasingly opting for advance library management technology, thereby driving the adoption of library management system that are efficient.

Advent of open source library management software

The availability of open source library management system is a challenge for market growth. These systems are free of cost and can easily be downloaded from the internet. This hampers the customer base and thereby affecting the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the library management systems market for education market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Follett and Infor the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for effective library management and the use of blockchain technology for library management system, will provide considerable growth opportunities to library management systems market for education manufactures. Civica, COMPanion, EX Libris, Follett, and Infor are some of the major companies covered in this report.



