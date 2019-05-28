The Life Sciences Division Initiates Coverage on ImmuPharma Plc With a BUY/Corporate Rating

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Sciences Division (TLSD), a specialist investment bank to global life sciences companies, today announces the initiation of research on ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical development company listed on AIM of the London Stock Exchange focusing on developing novel medicines with high sales potential in specialist markets with serious unmet need.

Summary highlights of the key investment thesis include:

Lupuzor™: based on an extensive analysis of lupus disease spectrum, poly-pharmacy and clinical data from other trials in this disease, as well as ad hoc analysis of the first Pivotal Phase III Lupuzor clinical trial which completed in 2018. It is TLSD contention that Lupuzor will reach the market through, most likely, a second Phase III clinical trial, targeted to Lupuzor patients who are selected on the basis of a precision medicine approach for the spectrum of disease through clinical biomarkers of severity, seen as the way forward by TLSD and in line with Lupus Expert and Key Opinion reviews published in scientific papers.



UREkA: is a potentially transformative platform technology in the peptide field as demonstrated by the data highlighted in the recent Nature Communications Journal ( Feb 2019 , 10, 924) which demonstrated the advantages of Urelix™ as a disruptive therapeutic platform with a number of key advantages over competitive technologies as evidenced by the GLP-1 candidate molecule.

Dr. Navid Malik, Head of Life Sciences Research, (TLSD) said:

"In a post MIFID II environment a lack of access to quality equity research is negatively impacting the valuations of small-to-mid cap stocks, particularly in knowledge intensive industries such as biotechnology. As a result, institutions are missing out on attractive and hard to find opportunities to buy or sell mis-valued assets that are often devoid of high quality market research. In the case of ImmuPharma we see a highly attractive set of pipeline assets that have the potential to transform the lives of millions of patients and have today initiated coverage with a buy /corporate recommendation."

The Life Sciences Division is working with companies, that have a high degree of innovation and disruptive approaches which we see key to driving value in the Life Sciences sector.

The 42 page Initiation research report on ImmuPharma Plc, entitled "Disease modification in a spectrum of severity for lupus patients -scientific data and clinical trial ad hoc analysis" is available to institutional clients by contacting The Life Sciences Division by email on hello@thelifesciencesdivision.com please note this research is restricted to professional clients, and is to be considered non-independent research and should be treated as a marketing communication as it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research, such restrictions as per the FCA conduct of business sourcebook on investment research.

About The Life Sciences Division

The Life Sciences Division (TLSD) based in London, is an independent investment bank providing advisory services to companies and investors in the life sciences sector. Its clients include companies that harness disruptive technologies such as cell therapies, gene therapies, microbiome companies, oncolytic virus technologies, artificial intelligence and digital technologies. Companies that are developing 3rd generation assets in diagnostics and drugs such as immunotherapies. With novel real-time imaging modalities, precision medicine, drug-device combinations in the area of plasma physics, and highly novel immune-therapy businesses spanning both oncology and auto-immune disease. TLSD, provides corporate finance, corporate broking and corporate research - aiming to accelerate the healthcare revolution and create greater clinical value and better patient outcomes.

