The Lifetime Value Company Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lifetime Value Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 99% of employees said it's a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that The Lifetime Value Company is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Our people are the heart of LTVCo, and we're committed to creating a workplace culture that fosters leadership, creativity and ownership," said co-founder and CEO Josh Levy. "To receive the Great Place to Work certification in our inaugural year of participating is an honor, one that truly belongs to our amazing team."

With a portfolio of brands including BeenVerified, Bumper, Ownerly and more, The Lifetime Value Company is a fast-growing technology organization that builds exciting data products, from web-based services to best-in-class apps. Unlocking long-term value for customers and employees is at the heart of what we do. The company culture promotes excellence through mentorship, the collective ownership of success and the flexibility to create a model of work-life balance that promotes well-being.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

