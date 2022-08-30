The Light Towers Market Is Expected To Reach $4 Billion By 2026 Due To The Rise In Infrastructure Activities

The Business Research Company's light towers market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased infrastructure activities are significantly contributing to the growth of the light towers market. Light towers are usually used on mining sites, accident sites, construction sites, rescue solutions, and others. Light towers are very useful equipment on infrastructure construction sites such as railways, highways, or roadways, sewers, power lines, and other infrastructure projects during night operations in remote places where insufficient light is present and good illumination is required. Light towers on construction sites increase the safety of workers and productivity. For instance, in 2020, according to the CDP-ICLEI Unified Reporting System, approximately 304 infrastructure projects are under way across 97 cities in the United States. These projects include transportation; energy-efficient buildings; retrofit projects; and others. Therefore, the increasing infrastructure activities are driving the light towers market growth.

The global light towers market size is expected to grow from $3.03 billion in 2021 to $3.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24%. The global light towers market share is expected to reach $4.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.35%.

Request a free sample of the Light Towers Market Report

New Product Developments Are A Key Trend In The Light Towers Market

As per the light towers market outlook, new product development is the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the light towers market. This is due to the presence of a large number of light tower manufacturing companies as well as to their extending their growth in new areas to be a leader in the market. For instance, in 2021, Generac Power Systems, Inc., an American-based backup power generation products manufacturing company, developed a product named Generac's V20 PRO tower, which is an all-in-one mobile lighting tower that can be operated with different fuelling systems such as diesel, battery, hybrid, external power, and solar energy in a single machine. Generac's V20 PRO tower comes with a variety of external sources for charging the battery packs, including a solar panel kit, a generator, and a mains power supply.

Key Players In The Light Towers Market

Major players in the light towers market are Generac Mobile Products, Terex Corporation, Doosan Portable Power, Wacker Neuson SE, Atlas Copco (India) Ltd, United Rentals Inc., The Will-Burt Company, Aska Equipments Limited, Larson Electronic LLC, Olikara Lighting Towers Pvt Ltd, Allmand Bros. Inc., Xylem, Chicago Pneumatic, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Colorado Standby, Youngman Richardson, WANCO INC., and Multiquip Inc.

Light Towers Market Segmentation

The global light towers market data is segmented -

1) By Product: Stationary, Mobile

2) By Fuel Type: Solar/Hybrid, Diesel, Direct Power

3) By Technology: Manual lifting, Hydraulic lifting

4) By Lighting: Metal Halide, LED, Electric

5) By End User: Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Events & Sports

See more on the Light Towers Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Back Lighting), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, Lighting Controls), By Application (Commercial, Government, Residential), By Light Source (LED, HID), By Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

General Lighting Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (LED, CFL, LFL, HID, Halogens, Incandescent), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Outdoor, Industrial), By Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company