The Lighting Quotient acquires Electrix architectural lighting business: Boosting USA Manufacturing of Specification-Grade LED Lighting

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvan R. Shemitz Designs, LLC, doing business as The Lighting Quotient ®, the maker of Elliptipar ® and Tambient ® lighting products, has acquired the operating assets and products of Electrix, LLC's architectural lighting business, including the Electrix ® brand, strengthening The Lighting Quotient's position in the LED lighting market and enhancing its manufacturing operations in Connecticut.

"We are adding highly skilled engineering capacity and integrating strong manufacturing capabilities in order to add breadth and depth to our portfolio of innovative high-performance luminaires," said Allison Schieffelin, CEO. "In addition, Electrix is a brand known for innovative indoor and outdoor linear and in-grade luminaires. Electrix products from development partnerships and marketing agreements are the subject of ongoing discussions in the US and Europe."

The additional manufacturing capabilities will improve capacity and flexibility for delivery of quality products as customers expect from The Lighting Quotient . Andy Novotny, COO, said, "we will execute production immediately in order to provide uninterrupted service and delivery for customers and we will strategically optimize the output of high integrity products."

Dwight Kitchen, President of Electrix, added, "we are capitalizing on this opportunity to enhance the visibility of Electrix in the marketplace. We will accelerate our product development and offer a wider selection of fixtures to satisfy customer demand."

The Lighting Quotient's lighting fixtures and electronic controls solutions are used in commercial and residential projects, regularly featured in offices, hotels and restaurants, universities, museums, houses of worship, facades and monuments worldwide. The Lighting Quotient's products are actively utilized in infrastructure projects including architectural bridges, airports and transportation terminals.

The Lighting Quotient's stable of established lighting brands now includes:

Elliptipar offering precision optical distribution of light with direct and indirect fixtures, indoor and outdoor, for both large-scale and small-scale spaces.

offering precision optical distribution of light with direct and indirect fixtures, indoor and outdoor, for both large-scale and small-scale spaces. Tambient bringing groundbreaking task/ambient solutions to a variety of workplace environments.

bringing groundbreaking task/ambient solutions to a variety of workplace environments. Electrix producing innovative indoor and outdoor linears.

The Lighting Quotient is a proud 100-year-old family firm and an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) partner. The company is also a Buy American, Certified National Women's Business Enterprise.

