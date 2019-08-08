The Lignin Market Value to Hit USD $1 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lignin market size has witnessed exponential growth in the recent decades, as lignin, a component of wood, has proved to be a greener alternative that can be used by industries as diverse as aerospace and construction. The lignin industry is gaining considerable traction, as lignin is considered as waste and a major portion of it that is produced around the world is mostly burned to be used as a fuel in manufacturing.

The lignin market revenue is expected to achieve over a 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, on account of growing fluctuations in crude oil prices.

The latest research has shown that lignin has more advantageous properties that can be good enough to replace some of the most widely used petroleum by-products. Lignin-derived adhesives and admixtures being used in concrete binding can have a profound effect on the lignin market trends, as the construction industry is one of the most rapidly expanding industries of modern times.

A 2019 lignin market report by Global Market Insights, Inc. shows the industry's revenue is set to rise from USD $730 million in 2018 to around USD $1 billion by 2025.

The construction sector accounts for a considerable portion of the global economy. Countries with emerging economies like India and China, which are undergoing rapid industrialization and urbanization, are witnessing increased construction activities. Governments in these countries are also increasingly investing in infrastructural betterment, which is increasing the use of concrete.

Since adding adhesives to concrete can control dust pollution and lignin-based adhesives are comparatively more eco-friendly, the global market is expected to garner massive proceeds from the construction industry.

Lately, biobased adhesives made of lignin have been developed to replace petroleum-based adhesives used in engineered wood items. Tests have shown that plywood made of lignin-derived adhesives displayed shear strength comparable to that exhibited by petroleum-based adhesives under both wet and dry conditions.

Engineered wood is used in making items that are used in roofs, furniture, kitchen cabinets wood floors etc. Petroleum derived adhesives come with the inherent disadvantages of being dependent on oil prices, which are not only high but also fluctuate frequently. Moreover, exposure to petroleum-based adhesive for long can negatively affect the health of workers in manufacturing plants.

From a chemical point of view, the lignin market is slated to garner massive gains over 2019-2025 as the resinous substance consists of different aromatic basic building blocks, so-called phenylpropanoids, which are extremely useful. Lignin has the tremendous potential to become the source for aromatic compounds that are used in the production of plastics, drugs and paints and which are mainly extracted from petroleum.

Considering that lignin is the most abundant polymer in nature that naturally contains a large number of aromatic compounds, lignin market will receive significant growth impetus through aromatic applications.

Extraction of lignin is getting easier as every year -- approximately 50 million tonnes of lignin are produced worldwide as by-products of the paper industry. The material potential of lignin remains largely unused: 98 percent of lignin is burned. The comparative ease of lignin extraction and the fact that it is either discarded or burned makes lignin far cheaper than petroleum-based derivatives and aromatics, further driving global market size.

Aromatics derived from lignin are widely used in cosmetics and recently, research has been conducted to prove the complete safety and utility of lignin in beauty products, which has, in turn, helped to augment lignin industry expansion. One instance is the use of lignin in sunscreens and sun blockers.

It has widely become known that extended exposure to ultraviolet radiation can lead to skin problems and aging. Therefore, the use of physical and chemical sunscreens has become widely accepted. While physical sunscreens are healthy, they are not very comfortable especially for people with dry skin.

On the other hand, synthetic chemicals present in chemical sunscreens can have health drawbacks of their own. Natural sunscreens are therefore receiving increased attention of late. However, most natural sunscreens are only part-spectrum sun blockers and are expensive to extract from raw materials. Lignin is not impeded by any of these shortcomings, as it is a natural broad-spectrum sun blocker, has excellent antioxidant properties and abundantly produced in nature as well as an industrial by-product.

The use of lignin in cosmetics and the safety factor of the same have been questioned several times, owing to which it was used only in water-coal-slurry dispersants, concrete water reducers and dyestuff dispersants. But investment in the lignin industry has paved the way for increased research activities which have shown that the addition of lignin-based products are not only safe when used in sunscreens but can significantly enhance the efficacy of sunblockers.

Research has opened up new avenues of application for lignin application in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, thus creating new growth opportunities for the lignin market.

This lignin market report covers an in-depth analysis of every segment, comprising product, application, downstream potential and region.

Regionally, the lignin market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Further discussion is presented on each region, based on countrywide market contribution, availability of industry players, consumer base and various other aspects.

The lignin market report basically covers an assortment of important parameters that would assist stakeholders while undertaking the process of decision-making. The research report also encompasses vital information such as SWOT analysis, industry drivers etc.

The document also provides an executive summary, detailed analysis of the industry ecosystem, a summary of industry insights, global trends and market segmentation. Deliverables pertaining to the regulatory landscape of the industry and the competitive spectrum are also elaborated on in the study, along with business tactics deployed by the industry players.

