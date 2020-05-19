The Lindsey Vonn Foundation and DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation partner to give out $195,000.00 for Summer Scholarships

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation started with ski scholarships in 2015, then in 2017 expanded nationally to Enrichment scholarships for both athletics and all other after-school activities, camps, and clubs for both boys and girls. In the spring of 2019, LVF and iD Tech partnered to award scholarships to 23 girls, inspiring the future women of tech and addressing gender inequality in STEM. In the winter of 2019 The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation gave LVF a $500k grant, and established The DICK'S Foundation Sports Matter Scholarship for underprivileged youth athletes across the country.

Scholarships for both LVF Enrichment and the Sports Matter Scholarship will be awarded twice a year in the spring and fall. In order to apply for a scholarship, applicants must fill out the online application on the Foundation's website at www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org/scholarships and may be contacted for an interview with the LVF Scholarship Selection Committee.

Applications open for Winter on August 7th and for Summer programs on January 1st.

All applicants must be U.S. based and in-need. For Enrichment Scholarships applicants ages 11-18 are encouraged to apply for any after-school activities and programs capping at $5,000. For the DICK'S Sports Matter scholarship athletes between the ages of 7-18 years old who are passionate about their sport(s) are welcome to apply. Scholarship funds can be applied to sports programs of any kind and for any amount up to $25,000. Applicants should showcase their ability to overcome obstacles, discover true grit, and pursue their goals when completing the application.

The DICK'S Foundation Sports Matter Scholarship will continue to be awarded for an indefinite period of time, and applicants are encouraged to re-apply if they are not initially selected. In addition to The DICK'S Foundation Sports Matter Scholarship, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation will continue to give out scholarships twice a year for enrichment programs, STEM, and any after-school activity.

About The Lindsey Vonn Foundation

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)3 non-profit organization with its mission to provide scholarships and programming for education, sports, and enrichment programs to give future generations the tools they need to reach their goals and discover their grit within.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities.

