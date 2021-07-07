The Linux Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary of Linux T-Shirt Design Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced a design contest for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 Conference T-shirt to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Linux. Submission designs should center around the 30th Anniversary of Linux theme in some capacity.

The winning design will be featured on the official Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference T-shirt and available for purchase in the Linux Foundation Store . The designer will receive a free trip, covering airfare, hotel (4 nights) and conference ticket (maximum value of $4,000.00 USD), to Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 or Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference (North America, Japan or Europe) 2022.

Submissions are being accepted now through Friday, August 6. To view design guidelines, contest rules, please click here .

Submissions will be reviewed after the deadline by a panel of conference program committee members and members of our Technical Advisory Board. The final 3 designs will be posted on social media for crowdsourced voting, with the winning design announced on Wednesday, August 25. To enter, please follow the guidelines here and email your final design to [email protected] .

This design contest is one of a number of activities taking place this year to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Linux. In April 2021, The Linux Foundation asked the open source community: How has Linux impacted your life? Thirty randomly selected submissions were highlighted in a blog post and 30 penguins were adopted from the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds to celebrate these memories and this very important moment in Linux's history. Additionally, members of the open source community are invited to use the graphics found here on their social media and join the anniversary celebration. Additional activities will continue through the remainder of the year.

Terms

The complete Contest Rules can be found at bit.ly/Linux30thTShirt .

