The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit Europe 2022

The premier event in Europe for open source code and community contributors features 200+ sessions across 13 micro-conferences, covering the pivotal topics and technologies at the core of open source.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule for Open Source Summit Europe , the leading conference for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders. The event is taking place September 13-16 in Dublin, Ireland and virtually. The schedule can be viewed here .

OS Summit Europe will feature a robust program of 325+ talks across 13 micro-conferences covering the most essential and cutting edge topics in open source: Linux Systems, Supply Chain Security, AI + Data, OSPOs, Community Leadership, Embedded IoT, Cloud, Diversity, Containers, Embedded Linux and more.

2022 Conference Session Highlights Include:

LinuxCon

Containers as an Illusion - Michael Kerrisk , man7.org

- ,

How to Report Your Linux Kernel Bug - Thorsten Leemhuis

- Embedded Linux Conference

Booting Automotive ECUs Really Fast with Modern Security Features - Brendan Le Foll , BMW Car IT GmbH

- ,

From a Security Expert's Diary: DOs and DON'Ts when Choosing Software for Your Next Embedded Product - Marta Rybczynska , Syslinbit



- , CloudOpen

Addressing the Transaction Challenge in a Cloud-native World - Grace Jansen , IBM

- ,

The Challenges and Solutions of Open Edge Infrastructures - Ildiko Vancsa, Open Infrastructure Foundation



- Ildiko Vancsa, OSPOCon

Building a Team for the Upstream: Things We Learned Building InnerSource Teams for Open Source Impact - Emma Irwin , Microsoft

- ,

A Practical Guide for Outbound Open Source - Which Scales and Can Be Adapted Easily for Companies of Different Size - Oliver Fendt , Siemens AG



- , Critical Software Summit

The Unexpected Demise of Open Source Libraries - Liran Tal , Snyk

- ,

Address Space Isolation for Enhanced Safety of the Linux Kernel - Igor Stoppa , NVIDIA



- , Emerging OS Forum

Demystifying the WASM Landscape: A Primer - Divya Mohan , SUSE

- ,

How Open Source Helps a Grid Operator with the Challenges of the Energy Transition - Jonas van den Bogaard & Nico Rikken , Alliander



- & , SupplyChainSecurityCon

Composing the Ultimate SBOM - Ivana Atanasova & Velichka Atanasova , VMware

- & ,

From Kubernetes With ♥ Open Tools For Open, Secure Supply Chains - Adolfo García Veytia, Chainguard



- Adolfo García Veytia, Diversity Empowerment Summit

Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Become a Conference Speaker! - Dawn Foster , VMware

- ,

Teaching Collaboration to the Next Generation of Open Source Contributors - Ruth Suehle , Red Hat



- , Open Source On-Ramp

Debugging Embedded Linux - Marta Rybczynska , Syslinbit

- ,

Getting Started with Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) - Leonard Sheng Sheng Lee , Computas



- , Open AI + Data Forum

Beyond Neural Search: Hands-on Tutorial on Building Cross-Modal/Multi-Modal Solution with Jina AI - Han Xiao & Sami Jaghouar, Jina AI

- & Sami Jaghouar,

Truly Open Lineage - Mandy Chessell , Pragmatic Data Research Ltd



- , ContainerCon

Evaluation of OSS Options to Build Container Images - Matthias Haeussler , Novatec

- ,

Interactive Debugging of Dockerfile With Buildg - Kohei Tokunaga , NTT Corporation



- , Community Leadership Conference

Panel Discussion: Growing Open Source in the Irish Government - Clare Dillon , Open Ireland Network ; Tony Shannon , Department of Public Expenditure & Reform in Government of Ireland ; Tim Willoughby , An Garda Síochána, Ireland's Police Service ; Gar Mac Criosta, Linux Foundation Public Health ; John Concannon , Department of Foreign Affairs

- , ; , ; , ; Gar Mac Criosta, ; ,

Dev Team Metrics that Matter - Avishag Sahar , LinearB



- , Embedded IoT Summit

Design of an Open Source, Modular, 5G Capable, Container Based, Scientific Data Capture Hexacopter - Mauro Borrageiro & Ngoni Mombeshora, University of Cape Town

- Mauro Borrageiro & Ngoni Mombeshora,

Contributing to Zephyr vs (Linux and U-boot) - Parthiban Nallathambi , Linumiz

Keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of $850 through July 17. Registration to attend virtually is $25. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage.

Event Sponsors

Press

