The Linux Foundation Announces the 2019 Open Networking Summit North America Speaking Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, has announced the keynote speakers and session line-up for Open Networking Summit North America (ONS), taking place April 3-5 in San Jose, Calif.

The full lineup of sessions can be viewed here , and features speakers from AT&T, China Mobile, Ericsson, Google, Huawei, Intel, KPMG, Nokia, Red Hat, Target, and more.

"The Open Networking Summit is a chance to bring together the entire open networking community – from telco providers to cloud providers – to share best practices and discuss how we can work together to advance networking technology," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Gathering the industry's foremost innovators and technologists, ONS is a must-attend event for collaboration and knowledge sharing."

ONS brings together enterprises, telecom companies, and cloud providers to advance collaboration and innovation across the entire open source networking ecosystem. ONS 2019 tracks include: Carrier and Cloud DevOps, Cloud Native Networking, Enterprise IT & Operations, The New Edge, and World of Open Innovation and Impact to Networking.

ONS features industry visionaries, deep technical tracks, and real-world case studies on a range of critical topics, with content for developers and business leaders. Conference participants will strengthen their connection to the industry, collaborate on thought leadership, connect with end users and partners, showcase innovative proofs of concept and demos, and help drive transformation in the evolving open source networking industry.

Featured Keynote Speakers Include:

Andre Fuetsch , President, AT&T Labs & Chief Technology Officer, AT&T

, President, AT&T Labs & Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Junlan Feng , General Manager of the AI and Intelligent Operations R&D Center & Chief Scientist, China Mobile

, General Manager of the AI and Intelligent Operations R&D Center & Chief Scientist, Sandra Rivera , SVP & General Manager, Network Platforms Group and Rajesh Gadiyar , Vice President, Data Center Group & Chief Technology Officer, Network Platforms Group, Intel Corporation

, SVP & General Manager, Network Platforms Group and , Vice President, Data Center Group & Chief Technology Officer, Network Platforms Group, Armughan Ahmad, Managing Partner and President, Digital and Technology Solutions, KPMG Canada

Featured Conference Sessions Include:

Rapid Integration of New Technologies via DevOps – Dan Connolly Assistant Vice President - Member Technical Staff & David Lu , Vice President, SDN Platform & Systems, AT&T

Assistant Vice President - Member Technical Staff & , Vice President, SDN Platform & Systems, OPEN-AUTO, China Mobile's Strategy and Steps for Future Cloud CI/CD – Qiao Fu , Project Manager, China Mobile

, Project Manager, The Future of the Edge – Kyle Mestery , Distinguished Engineer & Ian Wells , Distinguished Engineer, Cisco

, Distinguished Engineer & , Distinguished Engineer, Cloud Native Network Tracing in an Istio Service Mesh Using OPNFV Clover's Clovisor – Stephen Wong , Software Architect, FutureWei Technologies, Inc.

, Software Architect, Open Networking in Telecom - Results of Heavy Reading/LF Networking Survey – Roz Roseboro , Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading

, Principal Analyst, A Kubernetes-Based Blueprint for Far Edge - Azhar Sayeed , Chief Architect, Red Hat

, Chief Architect, Open Source Networking @ Target to Support Stores – Craig Dolezal , Sr. Director - Distributed Connectivity, & Jeff Strande , Principle Engineer - Connectivity, Target Corporation

, Sr. Director - Distributed Connectivity, & , Principle Engineer - Connectivity, Running TungstenFabric at Scale – Piyush Srivastava , Senior Software Engineer & David O'Brien , Software Development Engineer, Workday

Registration is discounted to US $1,200 through February 25. Day passes, expo passes, and discounted academic and student rates are also available.

Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here .

The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies including Acumos, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), Cloud Foundry, GraphQL, Horovod, Hyperledger Fabric, Kubernetes, Let's Encrypt, Linux, Node.js, and Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP).

Thank you to our sponsors including Diamond Sponsors Ericsson, Intel and Open Networking Foundation; Platinum Sponsors Alibaba Cloud, and Huawei; and Gold Sponsors ARM, Cloud Native Computing Foundation and IBM.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Rachel Romoff at rromoff@linuxfoundation.org.

Additional Resources

Why Attend Linux Foundation Events Video

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Rachel Romoff

rromoff@linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

