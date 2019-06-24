The Linux Foundation's Artificial Intelligence Community Announces New Acumos Release Focused on Creation of AI/ML Models

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LF AI Foundation, the organization building an open AI community to drive open source innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL), today announced the new release of Acumos code named Boreas. This latest release of the open source framework and marketplace will enable the creation, training and license verification of AI, ML and DL models and apps, among other benefits to the community of developers and data scientists.

"The technology industry is on the precipice of a major technological shift with AI, which is exactly the point in any technology evolution where open source software and community can accelerate development," said Ibrahim Haddad, executive director of LF AI Foundation. "An open source framework that is iterated upon early and often is key in transforming the development work for data scientists and developers, and Acumos is that foundation for innovation."

Acumos AI is a platform and open source framework that makes it easy to build, share, and deploy AI apps. Acumos standardizes the infrastructure stack and components required to run an out-of-the-box general AI environment. This frees data scientists and model trainers to focus on their core competencies and accelerates innovation.

Acumos is part of the LF AI Foundation, an umbrella organization within The Linux Foundation that supports and sustains open source innovation in AI, ML, and DL while striving to make these critical new technologies available to developers and data scientists everywhere.

The latest Acumos AI release includes:

Support for onboarding of ONNX, PFA and Dockerized models.

Enhanced Acumos platform peering through a controlled process of partner catalog publication and subscription.

Global catalog search capability



Federation of Catalogs

Support for AI/ML model suppliers to provide a commercial software license with their models in the Acumos marketplace.

Security scans of license metadata for models (Disabled with Security Verification turned off)



Support verification of licenses and Right-To-Use for commercial models**



Logging to enable model activity tracking and reporting

Support for ML Workbench to allow the creation and training of AI/ML models in Acumos platform.

Support for Notebooks development environment (Jupyter)



Support for Pipeline (NiFi) tools are integrated with Acumos (NiFi Pipeline tools are available as a Beta Feature only under Kubernetes)

Enhanced user experience in portal.

Publishing, unpublishing, deploying , onboarding, model building, and chaining, etc.

Enhanced logging standards.

Log formats aligned with ONAP



Support for Log management tools

Enhanced support for deploying Acumos platform under Kubernetes.

Global Adoption of Acumos

Integration, adoption and deployment of Acumos around the world is well underway and demonstrates momentum for a common, open framework to accelerate innovation in the AI, ML and DL app space. Two key examples are Orange and Tech Mahindra. Orange is using Acumos for an AI Marketplace and is integrating the upcoming Acumos Clio release with ONAP in order to test it on ONAP OpenLab and the 5G research platform Plug'in. Orange's contribution to the Acumos includes the Onboarding enhancements seen in Acumos Boreas. Tech Mahindra is integrating Acumos into a number of its initiatives. TechMahindra GAiA is the first enterprise-grade open source AI platform, hosting a marketplace of AI models for a wide group of industry verticals. These are used as the basis for building, sharing and rapidly deploying AI-driven services and applications to solve business critical problems.

Supporting Quotes

Amdocs

"Acumos Boreas represents a significant next step in open source AI and machine learning," said Dr. Ofer Hermoni, Director of Product Strategy at Amdocs and Chair of the LF AI Technical Advisory Counsel. "With the ability to create and train models, we're well on our way to providing all the essential tools for rapid innovation for data scientists and developers building AI and machine learning apps."

AT&T

"The second release of Acumos exemplifies the progress we've made as a community, and AT&T is proud to be a founding member of the project," said Mazin Gilbert, vice president of Advanced Technology & Systems, AT&T Labs. Together, we're lowering the barrier to entry for artificial intelligence by driving a collaborative open source community for developers, students and scientists. We're honored to be a part of this community and committed to continued use of Acumos inside AT&T."

Ericsson

"Open Source based AI platform capabilities and ecosystem are an important part of Ericsson's 5G platform strategy to address the needs of our customers globally." said Anita Frisell, VP Head of Technology Development and Execution and LF AI Board Member. "Key part of these capabilities is to enable creation and commercialization of AI based solutions. Boreas release of Acumos takes a big step towards achieving this objective. Ericsson is pleased to be a key contributor of the licensing and security features of the Boreas release in collaboration with AT&T and the community."

Nokia

"Acumos with the Boreas Release offers a complete experience for ML modelers and model consumers beyond the marketplace. As a founding member of the LF AI, Nokia is excited about the possibilities of Acumos in powering ML model marketplaces around network automation and evolved 5G RAN architecture's near real-time RAN Intelligent Controller. We are working on several use cases together with our customers to help accelerate the adoption of AI based applications," said Jonne Soininen, Head of Open Source Initiatives at Nokia.

Orange

"A unified development platform for AI was really needed. The Boreas release of Acumos AI is a major step forward. Orange has increased its involvement in Acumos in both execution and on-boarding. We have tested extensively the publication and exporting of AI models for operations use cases like incident detection and tickets classification and see Acumos as an excellent solution for the Orange AI Marketplace," said Nicolas Demassieux, Senior Vice President, Orange Labs Research.

TechMahindra

"We are proud to be a key contributor to the Acumos Boreas release, another milestone towards creating a collaborative ecosystem for AI along with AT&T and LF. At Tech Mahindra we are committed to leveraging technologies like AI, both on IT and networks side to help our customers RUN better, CHANGE faster and GROW greater. TechMahindra's GAiA, powered by Acumos is another testimony of how we are accelerating innovation in the AI space," said Dr. Satish Pai, senior VP and SBU head, Americas Communications, Media and Entertainment, Tech Mahindra.

ZTE

"ZTE is excited to have witnessed the growth of Acumos in the past year. The Boreas release marks a significant step forward to break the barrier between model developers and model users with its flexible platform for model onboarding, designing, sharing and deploying, which will help create an ecosystem of AI in various vertical industries, especially in 5G. ZTE will continue to support the project and integrate it with our own AI solutions to accelerate 5G innovation with AI," said Bingtao Han, Chief System Architecture Expert, ZTE.

About LF AI Foundation

The LF AI Foundation, a Linux Foundation project, accelerates and sustains the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) open source projects. Backed by many of the world's largest technology leaders, LF AI is a neutral space for harmonization and ecosystem engagement to advance AI, ML and DL innovation. To get involved with the LF AI Foundation, please visit https://lfai.foundation .

