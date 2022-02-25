The Litt Factor Announces A New And Revolutionary Model For Working Moms: Expander Parenting™

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tracy Litt, a spiritual advisor and mindset coach to visionary women leaders and entrepreneurs, a highly sought-after keynote speaker, TEDx speaker, international best-selling author of Worthy Human and CEO of The Litt Factor, proudly announced the advent of a revolutionary new parenting paradigm: Expander Parenting™.

Asserting that we are in a consciousness revolution, Expander Parenting™ embraces a singular truth: the best way one can love and empower their children is to embody what is possible by becoming the fullest expression of oneself.

Expander Parenting™ advocates for a woman's right to drop any guilt associated with their success in business, and release themselves from the long-outmoded societal belief that they are required to place their children's needs ahead of their own at any cost.

At some point in time, our cultural lexicon has come to define a "good mom" as a woman who has assumed all roles to her children and business to her own detriment. As such, the "good mom" is expected to happily sacrifice her own wants and goals because she places her children's needs ahead of her own. Those sacrifices have been mistakenly equated into society's requisite definition of a mother's "love" for their children.

As noted by Melissa Houston in Forbes recently, Expander Parenting™ from The Litt Factor is "the key to liberating women" from these archaic emotional habits and transforming to the next levels of themselves as well as informing the generational change for which women are responsible.

Ultimately, women are capable of operating a successful business and still retain the natural maternal instinct of women who run a family.

Expander Parenting™ is making waves for successful women across the globe because it permits them the freedom to find the difference between the life which society says they should live, and the one they desire.

