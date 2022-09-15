The Little Gym and Snapology Debut First-of-its-Kind Joint Children's Discovery Center and Gym

National children's enrichment and physical development franchises join forces to create the ultimate discovery center and gym for children, opening Sept. 17 in Flower Mound, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children, and Snapology, the number one children's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) franchise – both part of the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform company Unleashed Brands – today announced the opening of its first-ever joint discovery center and gym in Flower Mound, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Located at 5801 Long Prairie Road, the new state-of-the-art play center provides enrichment and interactive activities for children ages four months through middle school in Flower Mound, allowing them to learn, play and grow under one roof.

Unleashed Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unleashed Brands)

With more than 6,000 square feet of space, the first-of-its-kind discovery center and gym in Flower Mound offers a full line-up of unique activities from both The Little Gym and Snapology all under one roof, serving as a one-stop-shop experience for families of various aged children. The space features Snapology's newest Discovery Center 2.0 consisting of two separate classrooms, engaging children through STEAM activities such as coding, robotics and animation as well as 17 creative play stations involving LEGO® bricks, Minecraft, Virtual Reality and more. On the opposite side of the center, The Little Gym offers engaging activities including parent-child classes and Pre-K and grade school gymnastics. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

"It's a treat to expand our Discovery Center 2.0 concept into Texas and also co-create the ultimate children's enrichment space in collaboration with The Little Gym," said Laura Coe, Brand President & CEO of Snapology. "Together, we're taking children's play and education where it has never gone before with a goal of helping today's youth across all ages to learn, play and grow, all while building confidence, social skills and teamwork."

"Our new discovery center and gym in Flower Mound is unlike anything we've ever created and it's an honor to welcome in local families to come experience this new flagship location," said Nancy Bigley, Brand President & CEO of The Little Gym. "We're unveiling new activities and interactive murals for the first time to elevate every child's learning experience. In partnering with Snapology on this new space, our collective vision of operating as a single play center that caters to children of all ages and abilities is coming true."

Now through Sept. 16, the new The Little Gym and Snapology discovery center and gym is currently offering free preview sessions for deserving members of the community in recognition of their service including local educators, first responders and medical personnel (and their families).

Both brands are also currently offering Founding Member specials until Sept. 30 starting at $69.99 per month, which includes one class per week, creative and open gym play, discounts on birthday parties and camps and more. Plus, families who sign up for memberships with both Snapology and The Little Gym will enjoy unlimited, free "Parent's Survival Nights" every weekend now through Oct. 31 where children get to enjoy free play at the discovery center and gym while parents get a much-deserved night off.

The Little Gym and Snapology are portfolio brands of Unleashed Brands, which also functions as the parent company of Premier Martial Arts, Class 101, XP League and Urban Air Adventure Parks. Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "build great kids."

The Little Gym and Snapology discovery center and gym in Flower Mound will be open every day, with hours varying by brand. For more information, grand opening events and offerings or to sign up for free classes and The Little Gym and Snapology Founding Member Specials, visit www.UnleashedFlowerMound.com.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Snapology

Founded in 2010, Snapology is the #1 children's enrichment franchise in the country, giving children the opportunity to learn through play with more than 80 enriching, interactive STEAM and STEM programs. With over 180 locations in the U.S. and Internationally, Snapology is quickly growing and impacting children throughout the world with their balance of educational enrichment, social development and fun. For more information about Snapology including franchise opportunities, visit www.Snapology.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Unleashed Brands