The Little Gym International Celebrates One Year in Unleashed Brands Family

Leading Children's Franchise Experiencing Record-Breaking Revenues and Enrollment Under Platform

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12, is experiencing significant growth in 2022 as the franchise commemorates one year as part of the youth enrichment, growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands. The brand is experiencing record-breaking systemwide revenue (up 55% from November 2021), average revenue per gym (up 50%), and enrollment numbers (up 51%) across its U.S. locations since the acquisition. Showing no signs of slowing down, the company has signed 31 new franchise agreements so far in 2022, topping the total number of agreements signed from 2019 to 2021.

"The Little Gym has been the perfect addition to the Unleashed Brands "Candyland Board of Life" which helps kids learn, play and grow through their various life stages," said Michael O. Browning, Jr. Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "I am extremely proud of the innovation and support by both teams to help grow this 45+-year-old brand. The hard work of dedicated franchise partners, coupled with the post-pandemic need for kids to play and socialize, ensures that this brand will only keep growing and changing lives in the years to come."

Before this year, May 2019 was the highest revenue month on record for The Little Gym. Over the past 10 months, The Little Gym experienced record-breaking systemwide revenue, with May setting a record at an increase of 8.8%. These impressive numbers are a result of increasing enrollment trends, particularly for gyms open for more than 20 years. Enrollment across all gyms was at a record high in October, and that number was 5.8% higher for 20+-year-old gyms.

Along with general enrollment, birthday parties have become a significant revenue stream for franchisees as parents seek fun ways for their kids to socialize, play and grow. The Little Gym offers an all-inclusive birthday party experience for children ages 0 to 12. The ease of the booking process for parents and the exciting activities for kids has greatly increased demand for this service.

Since joining Unleashed Brands, The Little Gym has made several enhancements to increase learning and fun for families and help owners more effectually run their businesses, including:

The Little Gym has aligned its curriculum with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) standards, incorporating key developmental milestones every child needs into the curriculum.

The brand has rolled out a revamped gym design with interactive components, beefing up its membership programs for continuous enrollment. Part of this includes debuting the first co-branded location with sister company Snapology in Flower Mound, Texas .

. Improved Business Intelligence tools and data dashboards help owners run and grow their businesses with clear information on what is working and set baselines within the brand to better understand possible levels of success.

Support of and communication with owners has been amplified by an operational support ticket integration.

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

The Little Gym's network of franchisees is a diverse group made up of parents, accounting, finance, sales leaders, operations executives, existing business owners and beyond. To learn more about how you can become a The Little Gym owner and join the Unleashed Brands family, visit www.TheLittleGymFranchise.com/.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Bedford, TX, was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com .

SOURCE The Little Gym International, Inc.