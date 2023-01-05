The Little Gym Signs Tampa Bay Franchise Agreement with Top-Performing Franchise Group

Local Entrepreneurs to Bring Three Locations to the Area Over the Next Few Years

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement which will bring three new locations to the Tampa Bay area over the next three years. Behind the deal are John and Dena Murphy, Tampa Bay locals who also own a successful Christian Brothers Automotive franchise in the area.

The Murphys currently run one of the top-performing Christian Brothers Automotive franchises in the United States. Before they acquired the Tampa store, it had annual revenues of $1.5 million. Since the Murphys' acquisition and investment in the store's employees and culture, the location now does $5 million in annual revenue and ranks among the brand's top 5 stores. Prior to investing in that business, John spent 25 years working for his family's manufacturing company, where he managed a 350-employee operation. After the sale of that business in 2019, he and his wife turned to franchising, seeking a business opportunity that was a fit for their lifestyle.

"We were extremely impressed by the leadership team at Unleashed Brands, and The Little Gym felt like a natural next business opportunity for us," said John Murphy. "The concept and brand will fit perfectly in the Tampa Bay area, exploding with many new, young families. The franchise business model has been a dream come true for us the past couple of years with Christian Brothers, so we can't wait to dive further into the industry with Unleashed Brands."

The Murphys are targeting the Westchase area for their first The Little Gym location and have eyes on Odessa and Wesley Chapel for their second and third gyms.

Along with the Tampa Bay deal, The Little Gym also recently secured franchise agreements which will bring new locations to Minnesota, North Carolina, Washington, Texas, Tennessee, New Mexico, and Wisconsin, set to continue the brand's impressive growth trajectory well beyond 2023. Since becoming a part of the Unleashed Brands portfolio last year, the brand is experiencing record-breaking systemwide revenue, average revenue per gym, and enrollment numbers across its U.S. locations.

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

For more information on franchising with The Little Gym, visit https://www.thelittlegymfranchise.com/.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrandsplatform.com.

SOURCE The Little Gym International, Inc.