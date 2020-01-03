The Living Soul Television Show Wins International Film Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Living Soul Television Show, produced and directed by Mitchell and Kathy Gibson has won two awards in the annual Golden Galaxy Award Competition hosted by the Virgin Spring Cinefest. Each year more than 3500 film makers from more than 140 countries compete for official selection and award placement in this competition held in Kolkata, India. The Gibsons won The Best Producer Award for The Living Soul Television Show for their Episode Seven submission entitled, "What is as Ghost"? They also won the annual award for The Best Educational Program for the same episode. Each year thousands of programs and films are submitted to the Virgin Spring Cinefest and the field is whittled down to a list of monthly winners. The list of monthly finalists are then selected to compete for the annual prize in each category.

Mitchell and Kathy Gibson

The Living Soul Television Show covers a diverse range of topics including consciousness, spirituality, human evolution, the afterlife and the hidden mysteries of the human soul. The Gibson's bring more than 20 years of experience teaching spiritual seminars, workshops and presentations all over the world to a new television audience. Dr. Gibson and his wife recently completed the first presentation on Higher Consciousness at Carnegie Hall since 1926. The show has been broadcast on The Word Network, Entertainment Studios Network, Sci-spi Network, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

Mitchell E. Gibson MD is one of the world's leading authorities on the interface of science, the human soul and the frontier of human consciousness. He is a board-certified forensic psychiatrist, author, expert in health and wellness, and spiritual teacher. Doctor Gibson has delivered addresses to many of the world's largest conferences related to science and consciousness. He received his medical degree from The University of North Carolina in 1985. Dr. Gibson and his wife host a nationally syndicated radio show The Mitch and Kathy Show. Their broadcasts may also be seen on the Gaiam Television Network.

Kathy Gibson has over three decades of experience as a corporate executive and is now President and Co-owner of Tybro.com, an online spiritual publishing company. She is a bestselling author, public speaker, radio and television host, and spiritual teacher

Their scripts, short films, and television programs have won a number international awards including The Cinema World-fest Best Trailer Award (High Angel Magic), The Amsterdam International Film Award for Best Script (The Living Soul), The European International Film Festival Best Script Award(The Living Soul), The Calcutta International Film Festival Best Family/Children's Film (Lord of Hope), and The Kiev International Film Festival Best Screenplay Award for The Living Soul.

