NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European Land Mobile Radio Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive AnalysisTrends, opportunities, and forecast in European land mobile radio market to 2025 by end use (commercial, and public safety), technology (analogue, and digital), offering (hardware and solution), product (hand portable, in-vehicle) and country



The future of the European Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and public safety sectors. The LMR market is forecast to reach $2.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing in need for secure and effective critical communication and increasing demand for LMRs in transportation, public utilities, and industrial sectors.



An emerging trend which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes growing inclination towards LTE integrated LMR systems. Motorola, Hytera, Airbus (Secure Land Communication), JVC Kenwood, Thales, Harris Corporation, and Simoco Wireless Solutions are among the major LMR manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global LMR market by end use industry, technology, product, offering, and country as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Public SafetyMilitary and DefenseOther Public SafetyCommercialTransportationRetailConstructionPublic utilitiesPrivate SecurityOthers



By Technology [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:



AnalogueDigitalTETRADMRP25Others(NXDM, DPMR, etc)

By Product [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Hand PortableIn-Vehicle



By Offering [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

HardwareSolution



By Country [$M and thousand units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

GermanyItalySpainUnited KingdomFranceOther European Countries



The analyst forecasts that digital LMR technology will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the shift from analog to digital technology and increasing deployment of TETRA technology due to its fast call set-up, group calls, and direct mode communication advantages.



Public safety is expected to remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing adoption of LMRs in critical communication in police departments and emergency responders, such as fire department, paramedics, and others. The analyst forecasts that the use of LMRs in the commercial market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for LMRs in transportation, public utilities, construction, retail, private securities, and others.



.

Features of European LMR Market



Market Size Estimates: LMR market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and thousand units shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segment and country.

Segmentation Analysis: LMR market size by various segments, such as end use industry, offering, technology, product, and country, in terms of value and volume.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, offerings, technologies, products, and countries for LMR market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the LMR market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the European LMR market by end use (commercial and public safety), technology (analogue and digital), offering (hardware and solution), product (hand portable and in-vehicle), and country?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the LMR market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the LMR market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this LMR market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the LMR market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the LMR market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the LMR market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the LMR market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years (2014-2019) in the LMR market?



