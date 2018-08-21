The Log & Timber Home Show 2018/2019 Schedule Released

MANCHESTER, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our goal at The Log & Timber Home Shows is to connect attendees with Industry Experts who can help them build, furnish, & maintain their dream Log Home, Timber Frame, or Hybrid Home. Having face-to-face opportunities to ask your questions, to see in-person examples, & to participate in daily workshops as you navigate the building of your dream home is a priceless experience and the very reason the Log & Timber Home Shows exist. We are excited to announce the following locations for our upcoming show seasons:

The brand new Rustic Marketplace will feature unique Furniture & Decor on the showroom floor.

2018 Fall Season:



Sacramento, CA------------Sept 14-16, 2018



Denver, CO------------------Sept 28-30, 2018



Birch Run, MI----------------Oct 12-14, 2018



Marlborough, MA-----------Oct 26-28, 2018



Asheville, NC----------------Nov 2-4, 2018



Chantilly, VA-----------------Nov 9-11, 2018

2019 Winter-Spring Season:



Allentown, PA--------------Jan 4-6, 2019



Nashville, TN---------------Jan 18-20, 2019



Columbus, OH-------------Jan 25-27, 2019



Pittsburgh, PA--------------Feb 8-10, 2019



Kansas City, MO-----------Feb 22-24, 2019



Atlanta, GA------------------March 2-3, 2019



Syracuse, NY---------------March 8-10, 2019



Minneapolis, MN-----------March 22-23, 2019



Chicago, IL------------------March 29-31, 2019



TBD---------------------------April 2019



Lake George, NY----------May 3-5, 2019

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own home plans and ideas to be reviewed by industry experts at the show and to enjoy the all new Rustic Marketplace which will feature Rustic Furniture & Décor. A 4-hour University Course focusing on the basics of building will also be held in conjunction with each show and attendees can gain admission to this course with the purchase of a special upgraded University Admission Ticket.

The Log & Timber Home Shows have been traveling the United States since 1995 and are produced by Log Home Living & Timber Home Living magazines along with CabinLife.com. Please call (931)-596-2992 or go to www.TheLogandTimberHomeShow.com for more information.

Contact: Samantha Watters



931-596-2992



200277@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Log & Timber Home Show

Related Links

http://www.thelogandtimberhomeshow.com

