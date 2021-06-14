The Long-Awaited Reunion Of One Of Latin Music's Most Iconic Bands Los Bukis Announces their First Tour In 25 Years With Limited Three Night Engagement In Los Angeles, Chicago & Arlington (TX)

Produced by Live Nation with state-of-the-art production standards, Los Bukis' " Una Historia Cantada" Tour will begin Friday, August 27 th as both the first Latin Music event and largest capacity concert to date at Los Angeles' new SoFi stadium. Two more tour dates being announced today include a September 4 th concert at Soldier Field in Chicago, and September 15 th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the "Una Historia Cantada" Tour, and as such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets Tuesday, June 15 at 10 am local time to Thursday, June 17 at 10 pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 18 at 10 am local time at Livenation.com.

Founded in 1976 and dissolved in 1996, Los Bukis recorded 16 studio albums that quickly won the public's heart and produced numerous chart-topping and multiplatinum songs that are among the most revered by fans across the Latin Music spectrum. Now those fans will have the first opportunity in 25 years to hear many of these iconic songs played live once again.

"Los Bukis is one of Mexico's most popular groups [and] makes Pan-American pop [that] draws on bouncy cumbias and rancheras and dramatic boleros" – New York Times

"Los Bukis emerged in the 1970s as a new force in the grupo genre with a cornucopia of hits. By the '80s, they completely dominated Mexico's pop-music scene."

– Houston Chronicle

LOS BUKIS "Una Historia Cantada" Tour Dates

Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium – August 27th

Chicago, IL – Soldier Field – September 4th

Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium – September 15th

