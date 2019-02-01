The Longest Running Chinese Restaurants In America Honored With The Legacy Award

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese Restaurant Foundation (CRF) announced a list of long-standing Chinese restaurants in America for the Legacy Award. Master Chef Martin Yan, Chef-Restaurateur Tony Hu joined Betty Xie, CRF's Executive Director revealing the list to www.ChineseRestaurantFoundation.org .

The list includes 100 legendary restaurants that have stayed open for decades, 50 years, a century and beyond. Many of these time-honored restaurants originate from or are still located in Chinatowns across the States. All have become landmarks in their communities and local favorite dining destinations.

In 1920, Hang Ah served dim sum BBQ pork buns while Nam Wah opened in New York. Orange Garden opened in Chicago in 1924. San Francisco's Chinatown Restaurant on 744 Washington Street, opened in 1919, stays at the same building. "We can't wait to celebrate our 100th anniversary this summer," said current owner Mr. Kwan.

Topping the list is Sam Wo, the 113-year-old noodle shop known for its dumb waiter & mid-night snack Chow-Fun. As its 3rd-generation chef-owner David Ho recalls, "Sam Wo was built in 1906, right after the San Francisco earthquake, with three families as original partners.'' The oldest Chinese restaurant outside Chinatown, standing on Main Street in Butte Montana, is Pekin Noodle Parlor, established in 1914. This 105-year-old restaurant, now owned by father-and-son team Ding-Kuen & Jerry Tam, serves Chop Suey, Sweet and Sour Pork, Egg FooYoung and iconic dishes representing Chinese-American cuisine along with hamburgers and fries. Food is hauled upstairs in a basket with a rope and pulley system from the kitchen like a century ago.

Visit America's longest running Chinese restaurants and dozens of authentic Chinese restaurants that made the list: Chef Chu's, Koi Palace, R&G Lounge, NYC's Jin Fong, Shun Lee Palace, New Jersey's Hunan Taste, Chicago's Lao Sze Chuan. Taste a feast from Pot Stickers to Hong-Kong-style dimsum & Shanghai soup dumplings; from hot-n-sour soup to Si Chuan hot pots; from Kung Pao Chicken to Peking duck. Dare to try roast suckling pig BBQ as the Year of the Pig begins on February 5.

About Chinese Restaurant Foundation

ChineseRestaurantFoundation.org is the first non-profit trade organization to promote Chinese restaurants in the US. The foundation is tied closely with Chinese Restaurant News, a monthly trade publication founded in 1995 to inform Chinese-speaking restaurateurs of foodservice industry news and trends.

