The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Raises $145,000 at the Virtual Season for Sharing Dinner

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank raised $145,000 to help feed people in need at its 18th annual Season for Sharing Program on December 12, 2020.

Season for Sharing was held virtually on Zoom, where the Food Bank honored donors, individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the fight against hunger in Los Angeles County. Billy Harris, "go-to-guy" in the culinary world, emceed the event.

Ralphs / Food 4 Less was the presenting sponsor of this year's Season for Sharing Luncheon. Vanessa E. Rosales, Director of Corporate Affairs at Kroger – Food 4 Less Division, welcomed guests to the event and recognized the Food Bank's continuous fight against food insecurity in Los Angeles. "We are honored to be the lead sponsor of this event again this year that acknowledges those in the community committed to ending hunger," Rosales said. "The timing of the event occurs simultaneously with our 'Help 4 the Hungry' donation drive to raise critical funds for the Southern California food banks."

John Votava, Director, Corporate Affairs at Kroger – Ralphs Division, expressed his continued support for the Food Bank and emphasized the importance of the relationship by saying, "The Goals of the Food Bank and Ralphs are aligned as we work together to get food to those in need and fight food waste. The 'Help 4 the Hungry' Campaign is a part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste within our company by 2025."

"Every year at Season for Sharing, we highlight those who have risen to the occasion to fight hunger in our community and it is that much more significant this year," said President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Michael Flood. "Our generous community has made it possible for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to sustain increased demand for food assistance amid the pandemic."

"The Fighting Hunger, Giving Hope award is typically given to a member of our community who has worked tirelessly to help fulfill the Food Bank mission. This year we had to completely restructure the volunteer workspace within our warehouses to accommodate for social distancing," said Ana Martinez, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Director of Volunteer Services. "We had to respond to the need for volunteers from our agency partners who were suddenly without the volunteers they had relied on. We also staffed many of the large drive-through distributions that we were scheduled throughout the county to meet the increased need in our community."

When the time came to determine a recipient for the 2020 Fighting Hunger Giving Hope Award, there wasn't just one person we needed to recognize. There were several. This year's recipients have dedicated hundreds of hours volunteering to help fight hunger in Los Angeles County. The recipients were outstanding Volunteers of the Food Bank: Diane Louie, Ruel Poticar, Mohan Rijiumal, Mary Connors, Lisa Tate, Zachary Nelson, Richard Castillo, Julian Hallmark, and Guadalupe Hernandez.

Billy Harris and Paul Vitagliano were given the Community Partner Award for their continued support over the years. The Employees of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank received the Tony Collier Award to recognize their perseverance during the response to the increasing need in our community. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood was presented with the Dennis Winston Memorial Leadership Award.

This year, Season for Sharing was sponsored by Platinum Donors Ralphs / Food 4 Less. Angel Donors include International Paper. Community Donors were Gail & Tim Lappen and the Lappen Family Foundation.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 700 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has more than doubled food distribution, and now reaches more than 900,000 people every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org .

