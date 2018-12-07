The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank raises more than $400,000 at 16th Annual Season for Sharing Luncheon

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank raised more than $400,000 to help feed people in need at its 16th annual Season for Sharing Luncheon on December 13, 2018. The event, which celebrated Food Bank's 45 years of service to the community, was held at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel. The Food Bank honored donors, individuals and other organizations that have made major contributions to the fight against hunger in Los Angeles County.

Leslie Lopez, meteorologist for ABC7 Eyewitness News, emceed the event and tweeted afterward saying, "It was a privilege emceeing again this year at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's Season of Sharing Luncheon. I should have brought a box of tissues - hunger in our community is heart-wrenching."

President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Michael Flood, commented, "We truly appreciate all of the sponsors of the luncheon. The Food Bank has fed people for 45 years because of the tremendous, generous support of individuals, corporations and foundations who share our vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County."

Ralphs / Food 4 Less was the presenting sponsor of this year's Season for Sharing Luncheon. Jon Votava, director of corporate affairs for Ralphs and Vanessa E. Rosales, director of corporate affairs and government relations for Food 4 Less welcomed guests and recognized the Food Bank's tireless fight against food insecurity in Los Angeles.

Starbucks was awarded the Fighting Hunger, Giving Hope award; Friends In Deed, one of the Food Bank's agency partners, was given the Community Partner Award; Elena Guzman, who recently retired as a Director at the Catholic Charities Catholic Charities San Juan Diego Center in El Monte, received the Tony Collier Award; and Board Member Richard Fung was presented with the Dennis Winston Memorial Leadership Award.

This year, Season for Sharing was sponsored by Platinum Donors Ralphs / Food 4 Less (lead sponsor) and Delta Air Lines. Legacy Donors were Borstein Enterprises, Disney and FedEx. Angel Donors were Bank of America, Enterprise Holdings and Yukevich Cavanaugh. Community Donors were Don Lee Farms; Ernst & Young; Lappen Family Foundation; Loeb & Loeb; Susan Leonard; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; and SullivanCurtisMonroe. Friendship Donors were Continental Development Corp, Joe Davis and Etonien, Los Angeles Federal Credit Union, Regional Investment and Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Nick & Nancy Saggese and Stout Risius Ross. Patron Donors were Dean Hallett and Stone Tapert.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has worked to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 70 million pounds of food in 2017 to children, seniors, working families, veterans and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, nutritious food is distributed through a network of more than 650 partner agencies, directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 27,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition program and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit lafoodbank.org.

