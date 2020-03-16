The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Receives $250,000 Donation From The Los Angeles Chargers

During this unprecedented time, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is committed to helping those who need food assistance. The recent actions taken at the federal, state and local levels are needed to combat the spread of the Coronavirus and will also put a significant additional strain on local families and individuals. The Food Bank is hiring temporary workers, utilizing the Mobile Food Pantries and is ensuring rigorous health protocols are maintained to continue safe service to vulnerable populations.

"In moments like this, it is incumbent upon us as a community to band together and provide help where it is needed most," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We're honored to help the Food Bank provide some certainty and relief for those impacted by the Coronavirus crisis in what has become an increasingly uncertain time."

The Chargers distribute food annually at their facility and contribute financially to the work of the Food Bank. Team members and staff also volunteer regularly to help glean food and pack boxes.

"The Los Angeles Chargers have been an incredible supporter of the Food Bank over the years, and this is yet another example of their tremendous commitment to their community," said President and CEO, Michael Flood. "We are humbled by this amazing gift, which will go a long way to help those who are hurting right now."

With this gift, the Food Bank will be able to help children and their families as children stay home from school, as well as seniors who are self-isolating and hourly workers who are experiencing interruptions to their schedules and paychecks.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1.2 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 81.8 million pounds of food and grocery products in 2018 to children, seniors, working families, veterans and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 28,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition Program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

About the Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 61st season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and one of the best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017 and, beginning with the 2020 season, will play their games in the franchise's new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com.

Contact:

David May, Director of Marketing and Communications

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

323-234-3030 x 134

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Related Links

http://www.lafoodbank.org

