The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Receives Generous $100,000 Donation From The Friese Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has received a generous $100,000 grant from the Friese Foundation, which will support the Food Bank's efforts to provide food assistance for people facing hunger in our community. The grant will support the programs of the Food Bank, including providing groceries for vulnerable seniors, backpacks of food for at-risk children to get them through the weekend when school meals are not available and improving fleet logistics.

"We are sincerely grateful for this significant contribution from the Friese Family," said Michael Flood, the Food Bank's President and CEO. "This gift will help us provide nutritious food to people who might have otherwise gone hungry."

The Friese Foundation's donation will help the Food Bank to provide more nutritious food to more people in Los Angeles County. One in five people struggles with food insecurity in Los Angeles County, including one in four children. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank provides healthy food for more than 300,000 people each month throughout Los Angeles County, which has the largest population of food-insecure individuals of any county in the nation.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 67 million pounds of food in 2018 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 29,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition Program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

About the Friese Foundation (Insert content provided by the Friese Foundation)

Donald Friese launched the Friese Family Office and, under its umbrella, the Friese Foundation in 2018. He is the founder of Vernon-based glazing supply company C.R. Laurence Co. Inc. (sold in 2015). The Foundation, centered on supporting charitable causes, is in the business of people. Donald has noted that "While entrepreneurial by nature, I'm a philanthropist at heart. I feel we have the ability, and more importantly the responsibility, to build the people and businesses around us, ultimately better serving the needs of society."

