The LS50X Hybrid Wireless Gaming Headset adds Bluetooth capability to LucidSound's high-end gaming headset lineup for Xbox One

The LS50X delivers the ultimate gaming audio experience in a design that rivals some of the best audiophile headphones on the market. The headset uses an advanced chipset that provides unparalleled wireless gaming performance and wireless mobile performance via Bluetooth. Notably, the chip allows the LS50X to deliver lag-free, uncompressed audio for gaming even in crowded WiFi areas. The LS50X is compatible with the full family of Xbox One devices, as well as the next generation of Xbox, Xbox Series X, launching Holiday 2020.

Built around the gamer's lifestyle, the LS50X can simultaneously connect to your phone or other Bluetooth device while playing on Xbox. Take a phone call while gaming or listen to your favorite tunes, all while hearing game audio and chatting with friends on Xbox Live. When you're ready to roll, the LS50X goes with you for wireless mobile gaming, music and calls. Unlike the stereotypical gaming headset designs that you would never wear outside your gaming setup, the LS50X won't kill your style.

"You don't have to look far to see how technology, style and design have shaped the world we live in. We combine all three of these to create the only gamer's lifestyle headset that delivers the best wireless gaming experience combined with the best wireless mobile experience," said Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound.

The LS50X is available now at lucidsound.com, amazon.com, and gamestop.com.

LS50X Headset Features:

The LS50X is compatible with the full family of Xbox One devices, as well as the next generation of Xbox, Xbox Series X, launching Holiday 2020. Signature Controls: The LS50X features the LucidSound iconic intuitive volume and mute controls, fully integrated into the design aesthetic.

Seamless Device Switching: The LS50X can be connected to Xbox devices and can connect to any Bluetooth audio device simultaneously, with seamless switching between the two.

: The can be connected to Xbox devices and can connect to any Bluetooth audio device simultaneously, with seamless switching between the two. Voice Prompts: Receive setting prompts as you set up and use your headset.

Receive setting prompts as you set up and use your headset. EQ Modes: 5 different EQ modes including Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Music Mode, Movie Mode, and Flat EQ.

5 different EQ modes including Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Music Mode, Movie Mode, and Flat EQ. Crystal-Clear Chat with Dual Mics : The dual microphone system offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation.

: The dual microphone system offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation. Designed for Comfort : Ultra-plush, easily replaceable oval earcups include advanced memory foam combined with cooling gel for superior comfort during long play sessions.

: Ultra-plush, easily replaceable oval earcups include advanced memory foam combined with cooling gel for superior comfort during long play sessions. Sound Quality : Custom-tuned 50mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics.

: Custom-tuned 50mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics. 20-Hour Battery Life: The built-in lightweight rechargeable battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation. Even longer in Bluetooth only mode.

The built-in lightweight rechargeable battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation. Even longer in Bluetooth only mode. Premium Materials and Build Quality: Designed to be comfortable for every head size. Durable components and solid metal touchpoints are made to last.

The LS50X is available now at LucidSound, GameStop, and Amazon websites for $249.99. For more information on LucidSound visit www.lucidsound.com , follow us on Twitter and Instagram , 'like' us on Facebook .

ABOUT LUCIDSOUND

LucidSound is committed to designing premium quality audio products for gamers. Uncompromising in its insistence for audio excellence, LucidSound crafts audio products specifically for the needs of gamers and their everyday life. Strikingly different in appearance from traditional gaming hardware, the LucidSound family of products unlocks the emotion and intensity of modern gaming audio, elevating the experience for gamers everywhere.

