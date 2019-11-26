NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

''The LTCC market and HTCC market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.''

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796718/?utm_source=PRN

The LTCC market and HTCC market size is estimated to be USD 916 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024. Co-fired ceramics are used in different industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and industrial. They exhibit various properties such as non-corrosiveness, environmental resistance, thermal dissipation, and resistance to thermal shock. The superior features offered by co-fired ceramics are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.



LTCC process type accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the overall LTCC market and HTCC market.



LTCC process dominated the overall LTCC market and HTCC market in 2018.Co-fired ceramic possess characteristics such as low signal loss, better performance, and high reliability at a higher temperature.



An LTCC structure consists of multiple dielectric layers, low-loss conductors, and via-holes for interconnecting multiple layers. The LTCC process offers better performance at high temperature, as ceramic materials used in LTCC offer temperature stability.



Glass-ceramic material type accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume of the overall LTCC market and HTCC market.



Glass-ceramic material type dominated the overall LTCC market and HTCC marketin 2018.The use of glass-ceramic material in the LTCC market and HTCC marketoffers various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, environmental resistance, hermeticity, mechanical rigidity, thermal dissipation, and resistance to thermal shock.



The glass-ceramic material is used in LTCC co-fired ceramic products.

" The LTCC market and HTCC marketin the automotive end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.''

The increasing use of co-fired ceramic in the automotive industry is mainly due to the growing demand for sensors and radar modules.The co-fired ceramic is used in various applications of the vehicle as these products have proven to be cost-effective and can sustain very harsh environments.



The use of co-fired ceramic in automotive offers better functionality of vehicles.



The LTCC market and HTCC marketin the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global LTCC market and HTCC market.The region has the presence of many manufacturers of co-fired ceramic and its products.



China accounted for a significant share of the LTCC market and HTCC marketin Asia Pacific and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth of the LTCC market and HTCC marketin this region is driven mainly by the growing automotive and telecommunications end-use industries.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Interviews:

• By Company: Tier 1 - 37%, Tier 2 - 42%, and Tier 3 - 21%

• By Designation: C level - 30%, Director level - 25%, and Others - 45%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 40%, Asia Pacific -27%, MEA - 6%, and Latin America - 7%



The LTCC market and HTCC marketcomprises major solution providers such as KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), KOA Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan), Yokowo Co., Ltd. (Japan), NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (Japan), MARUWA Co., Ltd. (Japan), Micro Systems Technologies (Switzerland), TDK Corporation (Japan), and NIKKO COMPANY (Japan). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the LTCC market and HTCC market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The study covers the LTCC market and HTCC market.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as process type, material type, end-use industry, and region.



Porter's Five Forces analysis and the key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the LTCC market and HTCC markethave been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall LTCC market and HTCC marketand its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796718/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

