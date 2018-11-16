The Luminaires Group Acquires Luminaire Led

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luminaires Group ("TLG") (www.luminairesgroup.com) today announced the acquisition of Luminaire Led Inc. (www.luminaireled.net), a New Jersey-based manufacturer of durable and vandal resistant LED lighting solutions. Focused on rugged design and reliability, the Luminaire-Led product offering is a complement to the TLG portfolio of award-winning brands.

Luminaire Led will operate as a standalone division and maintain its operations in Edison, New Jersey. It will continue to be managed by company president Ron Lipson.

"We are executing on a strategy of acquisition that brings specific competences to the group," said Christian B. Fabi, president of TLG. "Luminaire Led is recognized for its advanced engineering and rigorous testing techniques that enable the development of products that stand up to the harshest of environments."

Luminaire Led has specialized in vandal resistant lighting for over 40 years, serving a segment of the lighting market that presents unique challenges. Installed in schools, confinement and health facilities, in transportation stations and other demanding environments, Luminaire Led products are proven to withstand both environmental and physical abuse.

"We will continue to maintain our separate agent networks and distribution channels to ensure that customers continue to receive the best service possible," added Mr. Lipson. "By joining the group, Luminaire Led will benefit from additional expertise, so we can continue to innovate in product development. For TLG, there is an opportunity to enter new markets."

TLG now comprises five niche brands focused on design, innovation and function in various lighting industry sectors.

About Luminaire Led

Founded in 1976 as Luminaire Lighting Corporation, the company supplied units for public housing projects in New York City. Working closely with the City of New York and the Port Authority, the company developed a knowledge base of the challenges faced in lighting demanding environments. In 2011, the company changed its name to Luminaire Led to reflect the commitment to solid-state lighting technology. Luminaire Led now boasts over 40 years of successful applications and has built up a reputation for providing the most rugged and durable lighting products in North America. More at www.luminaireled.net.

About The Luminaires Group

Founded in 1987, The Luminaires Group (TLG) is a leader in the specification-grade lighting industry. Through its unique niche brands (a-light, Cyclone, Eureka, Luminaire Led and Luminis), TLG provides a wide range of innovative lighting solutions for both interior and exterior use. Each company within TLG has a deep connection to the market segment it serves – designing, developing and manufacturing some of the industry's most innovative products.

TLG executes a strategy of acquiring companies that bring specific competences to the group and supports them in their continued evolvement. The organization leverages this combined knowledge and expertise to continuously improve process and product design, to deliver the best possible combination of cutting-edge lighting and unsurpassed support. Each brand in the group retains its autonomy and brand identity facilitating an organizational culture that is nimble and able react to its own market needs.

Trusted by architects, landscape architects, lighting designers, interior designers and engineers, TLG products can be found illuminating spaces throughout North America. Specified in commercial, institutional, hospitality and urban environments, TLG's luminaires have been recognized for excellence and innovation by some of the leading authorities in lighting and design. They have received many awards, including several prestigious Red Dot Awards.

Find out more about the Luminaires Group at www.luminairesgroup.com.

