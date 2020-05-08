The Lumineers Present "Colorado Gives Back" Live Stream Event To Benefit Colorado Restaurant Workers/National Music Community

The live streaming event will feature an all-star lineup including The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, as well as special guests including former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and videos from legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team) and Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The live stream will benefit and bring awareness to individuals in the national music community as well as those in the Colorado restaurant services industry who have lost their income and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will be directed to the Colorado Restaurant Association and to the Recording Academy's MusiCares, which has a partnership with the SPOTIFY COVID-19 MUSIC RELIEF project, and the Colorado Restaurant Association. Through the SPOTIFY COVID-19 MUSIC RELIEF project, Spotify will match all donations, dollar-for-dollar to MusiCares up to a collective total of $10 million.

"In addition to raising money for Colorado restaurant workers, we as Colorado musicians wanted to raise money to not only support our local crew that we tour the world with, but also all the folks in the music business as a whole - from the venue workers to fellow musicians. MusiCares once saved us when we were robbed in 2011 by helping us buy back our stolen instruments when we were an unknown band. So anyone from a sound guy who needs dental work to a stagehand that needs a medical procedure - this fund is for the people that make up the music business and are in need of financial help. We hope that this can help those that are struggling to get by to see the other side of this - when the touring starts up again and the crews and venue workers, the lifeblood of the music business, finally can get back to work," said Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers.

The event will be hosted by eTown's Nick Forster and Bret Saunders from KBCO in Denver and will be presented via three stages:

RED ROCKS STAGE

The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Trevor Hall, Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters), Bill Nershi and Kyle Hollingsworth (The String Cheese Incident), Daniel Rodriguez

MILE HIGH STAGE

Peyton Manning (Broncos), Von Miller (Broncos), Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team), Emma Coburn (USA Track & Field Team), Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche), Dillon Ward (Mammoth), Kei Kamara (Rapids)

DENVER FOOD & WINE STAGE

Bobby Stuckey (Frasca), Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja), Alon Shaya (Safta), Carrie Baird (Rose's).

SPECIAL GUESTS

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

SPONSORS FOR COLORADO GIVES BACK

State of Colorado, VISIT DENVER, Visible, Toyota, Lyft, Odell Brewing Co., Tito's Handmade Vodka, Triumph Motorcycles, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, KBCO, Spotify, eTown, and AEG Rocky Mountain.

CHARITY PARTNER INFO:

MUSICARES

In recent weeks, COVID-19 has devastated our music community, leaving thousands of music creators and professionals without work and an uncertain future. But we have the power to help. The Recording Academy® and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares® have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help our peers in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

COLORADO RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

All of us at the Colorado Restaurant Association want to express our concern for the situation faced by so many in our restaurant and hospitality community. We are committed to working together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. We are working to support restaurant and hospitality workers with financial assistance and access to a COVID-19 specific hub of support services that provide Federal, state, and community resources for housing, transportation, mental health, medical, childcare assistance support and more.

SPOTIFY COVID-19 MUSIC RELIEF

This project has been created to amplify the efforts of eighteen global organizations that focus on helping those most in need. Spotify is making a donation to these organizations and will match donations made via this page dollar for dollar up to a collective total of $10 million.

#COLORADOGIVESBACK

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Related Links

http://www.visitdenver.com

