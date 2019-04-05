The LUMIX G 14-140mm* Telephoto Zoom Lens for Micro Four Thirds System Undergoes Update

The Practical zoom range of 14-140mm (35mm camera equivalent: 28-280mm) suits a wide range of shooting situations. It can capture dynamic landscapes, bring subjects up close, or shoot impressive portraits with beautifully defocused backgrounds.

Comprised of 14 elements in 12 groups, the lens system features three aspherical lenses and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses to achieve dramatic downsizing of the powerful 10x optical zoom lens, while minimizing distortion and chromatic aberration.

The POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) effectively compensates for not only small, fast movements, but also large, slow movements, making it easy to shoot super clear shots even in low-lit situations at nighttime or indoors.

Incorporating an inner focus drive system and stepping motor, the new LUMIX G VARIO 14-140mm / F3.5-5.6 II ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera's high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system for both photo and video recording. It is also compatible with the sensor drive at max.240 fps to take maximum advantage of cameras with high-speed AF.

The LUMIX G VARIO 14-140mm / F3.5-5.6 II ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA14140) is built with a highly reliable metal mount, and uses multi-coated lens elements that minimize ghosts and flare. Seven blades give the aperture a rounded shape that produces an attractively smooth defocus effect in out-of-focus areas when shooting at larger aperture settings.

*Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

*Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

The LUMIX G VARIO 14-140mm will be available at valued channel partners in May for $599.99.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic is included in the 2019 Global RepTrak® 100, an annual ranking of public perception toward the world's top companies by the Reputation Institute.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/panasonicusaconsumerpress

Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/panasonicusa_consumer_press

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

