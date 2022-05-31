The Lundquist Institute (TLI) Receives Grant from the Johnny Carson Foundation to Support the Training of the Next Generation of COPD Researchers

Funding will be directed to TLI's Institute of Respiratory Medicine and Exercise Physiology with a Research Focus on Diverse and Underserved Patient Populations

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lundquist Institute today announced that it has received a grant of $112,000 from the Johnny Carson Foundation to support the training of the next generation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) researchers at its Institute of Respiratory Medicine and Exercise Physiology, a world-leading venue for respiratory medicine research spanning basic and clinical science. This Institute Within the Institute (IWI) at TLI aims to identify mechanisms, develop diagnostic tools, and test treatments for respiratory disease. It aims to achieve this by nurturing and promoting research activities in the fields of physiology and medicine involving the lungs, heart, blood, muscles, and the immune and nervous systems for patients in whom shortness-of breath and exercise intolerance are major symptoms.