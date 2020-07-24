The Lupus Research Alliance Launches the ManyOne Can. Walk with Us to Cure Lupus Virtual Experience to Support Lupus Research

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) is pleased to announce the reimagination of its highly successful, multi-city program with a virtual ManyOne Can Walk with Us to Cure Lupus celebratory Walk experience. The aim is to unite and inspire the entire lupus community on one day, Saturday, September 12, 2020 -- to achieve one goal: raise $1 million dollars for lupus research.

Using cutting-edge technology to simulate a live event, the LRA is creating the world's largest lupus Walk experience. The program will feature inspirational speakers, lupus research updates, and interactive activities. Every dollar raised will support lupus research to unravel the complexity of this disease affecting millions of people, particularly women of color, in a million different ways.

The LRA invites the entire lupus community – friends, family, colleagues, researchers and thousands more – to join this unified Walk event. No one individual can do it alone – but as a community ManyOne Can! To register, please visit walk.lupusresearch.org.



Walkers are encouraged to fundraise in their own way -- wherever, whenever, and however they prefer -- to help fund breakthroughs that can improve the lives of people with lupus. Socially distanced walks in a park, around the neighborhood, up and down stairs or even throughout the home are fun ways to get involved.

"Since we cannot gather in person during this COVID-19 pandemic, the LRA is eager to bring the community together, inspire hope and continue to raise funds for breakthroughs that can change the lives of people with lupus," commented Kenneth M. Farber, President and CEO of the LRA. "We can't lose time. Funding is critical to help us keep bold, innovative research going and support phases of discovery including identifying and testing potential treatments."

The organization gives special thanks to presenting sponsor GSK as well as other leading sponsors including the New York Jets, Johnson & Johnson, Atlantic Health, Hospital for Special Surgery, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, RWJ Barnabas and Northwell Health. Other supporting sponsors include M&T Bank, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, KPMG International, Cantor Fitzgerald, BCG Partners, BankUnited, FanDuel, Fiserv, ITSUGAR, WCBS and iHeartMedia, Inc. Too numerous to acknowledge individually are the thousands committed to continuing the quest to find better treatments and a cure.

The Lupus Research Alliance's signature national fundraising program Walk with Us to Cure Lupus (Walk) began in 2002 with its first Walk in Washington, DC. Because the LRA's Board of Directors covers all administrative and fundraising costs, 100 percent of funds raised goes directly to lupus research programs.

REGISTRATION: Participation is free. ManyOne Can Walk with Us to Cure Lupus participants are encouraged to raise donations for lupus research. All supporters who raise or donate $75 will receive a Lupus Research Alliance face mask, and those raising $125 or more will receive an Official Walk with Us to Cure Lupus t-shirt. Visit walk.lupusresearch.org to register. Email [email protected] for more information about the event.

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. More than 90 percent of people with lupus are women; lupus most often strikes during the childbearing years of 15-45. African Americans, Latinx, Asians and Native Americans are two to three times at greater risk than Caucasians. In lupus, the immune system, which is designed to protect against infection, creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body including the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, and joints.

About Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance aims to transform treatment while advancing toward a cure by funding the most innovative lupus research in the world. The organization's stringent peer review grant process fosters diverse scientific talent who are driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus.

