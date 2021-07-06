The Luxury Collection® And Designer Mercedes Salazar Unveil Homeware Collection

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection announces their second collaboration with renowned designer and Global Explorer Mercedes Salazar, unveiling her first homeware collection with the brand. Inspired by her travels to North Island in the Seychelles, one of the newest additions to The Luxury Collection portfolio, Mercedes has created a vibrant, eye-catching collection of pieces for the home. Designed exclusively for The Luxury Collection, the items range from parrot placemats to cockatoo bread baskets and are available for retail beginning July 2021.

Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection: North Island

Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection: North Island is inspired by the Seychelles' bold colors and diverse wildlife. Each piece brings to life the authentic island experience, specifically drawing inspiration from the native Aldabra giant turtles, parrots and white-tailed tropicbirds. The hue-driven- collection is centered around the natural surroundings of North Island; bold pinks, blues, greens, and oranges reflect the exotic landscapes, fruits, and flowers on the island. Wicker candlesticks, vases, placemats, and baskets create a cohesive novelty piece for the home, reminiscent and reflective of the "barefoot luxury" of the North Island villas.

"The Luxury Collection's hotels and resorts are all such unique destinations and North Island is another example of exceptional harmony between the property and its surroundings," said Mercedes Salazar. "The island is incredibly rich in biodiversity, and The Luxury Collection is able to showcase the destination's commitment to preserve and cultivate the nature surrounding the hotel. From the vibrant colors of the flora and fauna to the prints inspired by the exotic animals, North Island and its culture have a natural sense of authenticity - which I aimed to reflect in these new homeware pieces."

"Much like The Luxury Collection, Mercedes is appreciative of the natural world and strives to include it in her continual journeys. She has the enviable capacity to absorb immersive aspects of culture, with a true understanding possessed by a Global Explorer," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "Her contagious wandering spirit and deep comprehension of what it means to be a world traveler make her an incredible partner to translate these experiences into products that can be enjoyed at home every day."

Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection: North Island will launch in July and will be available for purchase on www.luxurycollectionstore.com, www.mercedessalazar.com, and at select Luxury Collection properties including North Island, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seychelles. The collection will range in price from $33 to $385 USD.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Mercedes Salazar

Mercedes Salazar is a global brand with a wide product portfolio, offering contemporary jewelry, fashion and home accessories handmade by master artisans in Colombia. The company is currently present in more than 300 stores across the Americas, Europe, UK and Asia, and distributes worldwide through www.mercedessalazar.com

