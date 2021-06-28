The Luxury Collection Debuts In Hungary With The Opening Of Matild Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, today announced the opening of Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest. Owned by Özyer Group, this iconic opening marks The Luxury Collection's debut in Hungary. Listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, Matild Palace has undergone a meticulous five-year transformation led by award-winning interior designer Maria Vafiadis and acclaimed local architects Péter Dajka and Puhl Antal to become a 130-guestroom luxury hotel.

Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest

At the helm of the interiors, Maria Vafiadis, founder of MKV Design, ensured the next chapter of the building honored its Hungarian heritage through stunning décor that reflects the hotel's remarkable location in the heart of Budapest, just a stone's throw from the Danube. The spectacular design celebrates the building's famed past as a thriving social destination in the city, while creating a modern elegant ambience for discerning locals and global explorers alike to create enduring, treasured memories.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone moment in the growth of The Luxury Collection brand with the opening of Matild Palace, a hotel that will define the destination of Budapest," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Luxury Collection. "The property allows our guests to realize the fantasy of living within in a royal palace, elevated with modern amenities and impeccable service, and we look forward to welcoming them as they discover this timeless and inspiring city."

An Icon Returns

Steeped in history, Matild Palace was built 120 years ago during the Belle Époque era and was developed under the patronage of Her Imperial and Royal Highness Maria Klotild of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to serve as the social hub of the city. Matild Palace was part of her vision to create two baroque palaces, acting as a gateway to those entering the 'Pest' side of the city from Elisabeth Bridge.

A True Epicurean Destination by Wolfgang Puck

Wolfgang Puck will oversee all dining operations at Matild Palace bringing a new era of gastronomy and entertainment to the city. His renowned restaurant Spago by Wolfgang Puck marks the debut of the Beverly Hills dining phenomenon in Hungary. The menu will offer traditional Hungarian cuisine with a modern twist through recipes inspired by the produce of the region.

The iconic chef will also oversee culinary offerings at The Duchess rooftop bar opening next month, a secret liquor library, as well as Matild Café and Cabaret, opening in September, which is a dramatic re-imagination of the most popular address for the high society of the Belle Époque era.

Spago and Matild Café & Cabaret will both offer year round outdoor dining on the charming streets of Budapest, marking the first 'gastro street' in the city.

Signature Guestrooms and Palatial Suites

Matild Palace offers an exceptional choice of 111 elegantly appointed guestrooms and 19 suites, with many providing spectacular views of the city or the Danube River. The four guestroom categories each take inspiration from The Duchess's exuberant lifestyle and early 20th century Budapest. Each bedroom is over four meters in height and celebrates Hungarian culture throughout with delicately handcrafted headboards, traditional fishbone parquet floors and lavish spa-style bathrooms inspired by the iconic thermal baths of Hungary. A thoughtful color palette of teal, green, gold, and copper decorates the rooms, reflecting the hues of the iconic Budapest roofscape. The hotel offers many connecting family rooms for multi-generational city breaks.

For a truly unique stay, the Loft Guestrooms, located at the rooftop of the property, provide endless views either across the city or the Danube River through large, sloping windows. The eclectic mix of contemporary design with colorful vintage furnishings and art captures the eye of creatives and is a nod to The Duchess's artisan friends who used to frequent the palace.

Crowning the palace with its fifth-floor location, The Crown Tower Suite is split across three floors and is the first suite in Hungary to come with a 48-meter-high dedicated tower boasting 360-degree views of the city. Regal elegance is epitomized in the Maria Klotid Royal Suite, designed as a modern interpretation of the Duchess's private suite, featuring a spacious master bedroom, bathroom, living room and separate study, decorated with elegant chandeliers and handmade glass mosaics.

Wellness and Relaxation

Swan Spa at Matild Palace features a Hungarian-influenced wellness experience with traditional thermal therapy and Hammam rituals designed to awaken guests' senses. Complete with a salt and steam room the spa will exclusively offer ESPA products for all spa treatments. For those looking to keep active, there is also a fully equipped state-of-the-art gym.

Exceptional Meeting and Event Spaces

With the hotel's grand architecture providing the perfect backdrop, Matild Palace is poised to handle all occasions from business meetings to special events. Guests can put their minds at ease with dedicated planning experts, the culinary direction of Wolfgang Puck and the latest audio-visual equipment on hand to make sure every experience will be truly memorable.

Rates start from 450 EUR per room, per night and includes breakfast. For more information or to book a stay, please visit https://www.marriott.com/matild-palace.

About Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest

Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest joined The Luxury Collection, Marriott Bonvoy's celebrated brand. Commissioned by the forward-thinking Arch Duchess of Hungo-Austria Empire, the Palace offers a distinctive ambience representative of its Hungarian heritage, which runs beautifully through its core and is unmistakable from the moment guests step in through the front doors. The property has undergone an extensive restoration, and the interiors are designed by award-winning MKV Design, which celebrates a charming, contemporary style with a nod to the property's past narrative. Today, the hotel is committed to inspiring guests with its rich history, culture, and epicurean excellence. This iconic palace, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, will offer 111 guestrooms and 19 suites. The property also comes complete with an exclusive rooftop liqueur garden with magnificent views of the city, Hungarian thermal bath inspired spa, and three unique dining concepts created through a culinary partnership with world-renowned chef, Wolfgang Puck. Located in the heart of Budapest and just a stone's throw from the Danube, Matild Palace combines luxurious surroundings with authentic experiences, and serves as the most spectacular gateway to exploring the magic of Budapest. For more information visit www.matildpalace.com

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

