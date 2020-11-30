The Luxury Massage Chair Market is expected to grow by $ 27.47 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the luxury massage chair market and it is poised to grow by $ 27.47 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on luxury massage chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of massage chairs and technological advances leading to improved product performance. In addition, Health benefits of massage chairs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The luxury massage chair market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The luxury massage chair market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the increasing number of massage parlors and spas as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury massage chair market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our luxury massage chair market covers the following areas:

• Luxury massage chair market sizing

• Luxury massage chair market forecast

• Luxury massage chair market industry analysis



