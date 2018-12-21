The Luxury Watch Marketplace TIMEPEAKS Raises Funds And Establishes A Thai Branch

SHIBUYA-KU, Japan, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese luxury watch marketplace Timepeaks has raised funds from multiple individual investors and opened a branch to expand Thai users in Bangkok, Thailand.



Timepeaks has raised funds from two individual investors: Toru Shimada, Executive Vice President & COO, USEN-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd and Yuichiro Kitagawa, President, KG PLANNING OFFICE Co., Ltd.



They admired the feature that everyone can trade with confidence by checking all the luxury timepieces provided by Timepeaks watch experts by hand, and expected growth of business.



"We plan to invest in overseas marketing with the aim of raising the presence of overseas," says Hitoshi Kyou, Leatherball, Inc. founder. Leatherball, Inc. has run Timepeaks since 2012.

"Especially Shimada's personal connections and knowledge, who has been executive officer at big companies like Rakuten and USEN, will greatly contribute to the growth of future services. In addition, Kitagawa's excellent organization management capability is very important for Timepeaks to have a presence in the world in the future, and this time he also became a director. Also, it is a great privilege to introduce Theerachai Assavapisitkul, who is an acquaintance of two people and who is an owner of multiple pawnbrokers in Bangkok, Thailand. He is a very trustworthy person, and Timepeaks is extremely happy to be able to open the Thai branch this time in order to expand the service in Thailand, which is the most accessible."



About Theerachai Assavapisitkul:

He is the owner and CEO of "Pawnshop of Thailand" in Bangkok, Thailand and he runs multiple stores. He also owns "Bangkok FarmVille Co., Ltd" in Bangkok and he has been successful in various businesses.



About Timepeaks:

Timepeaks is an international luxury watch marketplace, launched in 2012 by Leatherball, Inc. Timepeaks is currently operated in 16 languages. Leatherball, Inc. was founded in 2005 by Hitoshi Kyou in Japan.

