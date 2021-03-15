The Luxvoni Method: How this CEO Grossed Over 8-Figures During A Global Pandemic With One Webinar

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, exemplary marketing is crucial to the success of any business or entrepreneur. As businesses around the world struggle to get back on their feet after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one entrepreneur is sharing the innovative marketing tactics that helped him scale his business to over 8 figures through one webinar. Dakota Burford, CEO, and Co-Founder of Luxvoni Marketing Solutions stresses the importance of evergreen webinars to transform both B2C and B2B businesses in 2021.

Why webinars? Evergreen webinars are typically pre-recorded, automated, and typically available on-demand. A webinar is essentially just a seminar or workshop held over the internet, that when combined, result in a pre-recorded webinar that's on-demand. Dakota Burford shares his insights on why this type of content has the power to skyrocket sales:

"There's no other strategy that allows you to take yourself the CEO of your company, and automate you the subject matter expert in a way that delivers value to your ideal customers on-demand 24'7 365 for pennies on the dollar. The evergreen webinar is the ultimate way to create a system that sets you the subject matter expert as the prize while forcing your customers to chase you."

Just as Rome was not built in a day, this type of content does not manifest overnight. Dakota's webinar has had million-dollar months, while other creators have webinars that generate only 10k a month, but it comes down to the time that goes into it. Dakota's webinar took him over 260 hours and four months in scripting alone.

Dakota Burford's framework for an elite evergreen webinar is a meticulous strategy, encompassed in four simple steps:

1. The Introduction — where the subject matter expert will pre-frame objections, build authority, create intrigue, create hope, and create a macro commitment with the audience. (10-15 minutes)

2. The Content — where the subject matter expert reveals three secrets or components that will educate and build status. Starting with a fined outcome, giving an overview, delivering the content step by step, giving social proof through a third-party narrative story, and asking for another macro commitment. (20 minutes per content section x 3 sections = 60 minutes.)

3. The Transition — where the subject matter expert will give a 60-second recap of the entire content section; leveraging leading, open, closed, and loaded questions to subconsciously get the audience into "yes mode".

4. The Close — where the audience is presented with an offer; whether it's a free consultation or a $2000 product. Once the offer is presented, the price is revealed and leveraged with a drop pricing model, followed by stack bonuses to create scarcity and then a quick q/a session to re-engage with the audience's objections to close.

This is the exact model Dakota used to take Luxnovi Marketing Solutions well into the figures. Planning, patience, and persistence is key to any successful marketing strategy. Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to creating innovative solutions to help businesses scale to unprecedented heights; Dakota Burford's purpose-driven vision had come to fruition.

To learn more about Dakota Burford, Luxvoni, or to watch the webinar, please visit: https://luxvoniwebclass.com/registration1602201764235

About Luxvoni Marketing Solutions

Dakota Burford is the co-founder and CEO of Luxvoni Marketing Solutions a private application-based marketing firm that specializes in building two comma club sales funnels and high-converting webinars for corporations, celebrities, and nationally known entrepreneurs. Luxvoni Marketing Solutions is the internet marketing firm that's behind the marketing success of brands like Jordan Belfort The Wolf Of Wall Street, Tony Robbins', Tanner Larson, Nick Cooper, US Health Advisors, Build Grow Scale, Bark Box, Smile Direct Club, Safe Life Defense, Fitteam, and many more well-recognized brands. The organization has built quite a reputation by being exclusive and focusing on value over volume which has directly contributed to their impeccable track record of generating over $171M In Verified Revenue for their Private Clients in 2020 alone.

Press Contact: Dakota Burford, https://www.luxvoni.com/

