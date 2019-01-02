The M.A. in Counseling Psychology Program at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology is Accredited by MPCAC

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is pleased to announce that its Chicago Campus' M.A. in Counseling Psychology Program is accredited by the Masters in Psychology and Counseling Accreditation Council (MPCAC) for the period of December 2018 through December 2028. The 10 years accreditation granted the program is the maximum allowed by MPCAC.

MPCAC is an independent organization whose mission is to accredit academic programs that provide science-based education and training in the practice of counseling and psychological services at the master's level, using both counseling and psychological principles and theories as they apply to specific populations and settings.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from MPCAC! It is further proof of our commitment to program excellence," explained Department Chair Maureen Keeshin, Psy.D. "The accreditation speaks to the dedication of the department faculty and staff who work tirelessly to provide high quality education and clinical training to our students. Equipped with a strong foundation of education and clinical training, our graduates are prepared to provide essential mental health services to individuals, families, and communities in need."

"Congratulations to Dr. Keeshin, the faculty, the staff and students on this wonderful accomplishment," said Chicago Campus Dean Margie Martyn, Ph.D. "The M.A. in Counseling Psychology Program is one of our most successful and popular programs with dedicated and deeply knowledgeable faculty, so I am not surprised that they have achieved this tremendous milestone."

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private school devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The Chicago School is an affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. The institution serves approximately 4,300 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); and Washington, D.C., as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 20 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is the leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lisa Riley

312.410.8963

lriley@thechicagoschool.edu

SOURCE The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Related Links

http://www.thechicagoschool.edu

