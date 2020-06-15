The Macallan Debuts First Ever Whisky E-Boutique Ahead of Father's Day

The Macallan website will now serve as a virtual gathering place for passionate whisky lovers and curious fans alike to discover and shop the brand's extensive range of premium single malt Scotch whiskies without leaving its website. Gift shopping is now easier than ever, whether exploring The Macallan Gift Guide to pick out the perfect Father's Day gift, adding to a personal collection, or celebrating a life milestone - TheMacallan.com provides consumers with a more convenient and seamless shopping experience.

In honor of this launch and during these unprecedented times where the hospitality industry is struggling more than ever, The Macallan is dedicated to providing support to the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign which supports the rebuilding of a thriving independent restaurant industry through programs, education and financial resources. In addition, Edrington, The Macallan's parent company, has also shown their ongoing gratitude and appreciation for the hospitality community by donating to the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Fund as they too strive to be another trusted resource for the bar industry in times as uncertain as these.

Starting today through July, just in time for Father's Day, consumers will receive free shipping on all orders and the equivalent of 30% of proceeds from purchases made on TheMacallan.com will be donated to the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign.

"With the launch of The Macallan E-Boutique, we have created an online destination for consumers to explore the world of The Macallan like never before. The innovative technology from Thirstie Inc., allows The E-Boutique to provide educational touchpoints, immersive technology and an accessible and shoppable experience all in a singular place," said Samantha Leotta, The Macallan Americas Brand Director. "We look forward to launching this new platform while showing gratitude and support to our friends in the hospitality industry through our partnership with the James Beard Foundation."

Through Thirstie Inc. API technology, The Macallan is the first whisky brand to connect shoppers with hundreds of local retailers granting them access to all of the inventory available for shipping or same-day delivery in their area. Thirstie has provided The Macallan a fully-compliant option to optimize their e-commerce experience. By partnering with Thirstie to make the website e-commerce enabled, The Macallan is now receiving valuable attribution and behavioral data, ensuring a more optimized marketing and customer-acquisition spend in the future.

"Thirstie is thrilled to be partnering with an extraordinary brand like The Macallan, and the incredibly passionate consumer base that comes with them," said Thirstie CEO Devaraj Southworth. "By making The Macallan products available for purchase via their own website, Thirstie is uniquely-positioned to provide the brand with an even clearer understanding of that passionate consumer base."

As of June 15, 2020, The Macallan E-Boutique is fully operational and available to consumers at https://bit.ly/themacallaneboutique

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is one of the worlds' most admired and awarded single malt whiskies. The reputation of The Macallan is based on a product of outstanding quality and distinctive character. An obsession with excellence has been the hallmark of The Macallan since its founding, by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the river Spey in north-east Scotland.

In May 2018, The Macallan unveiled its new £140 million distillery and visitor experience on its Speyside estate, increasing investment in whisky, warehousing and in The Macallan's signature sherry-seasoned oak casks. The striking contemporary architecture, cut into the slope of the land, takes its cues from ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which has been The Macallan's spiritual home since 1824. The new distillery marks an important milestone, recognizing the significant journey of The Macallan since 1824 and marking an exciting new chapter in the evolution of the luxury single malt."

About Thirstie

Thirstie, a New York based e-commerce company, is the leading technology and logistics solution provider for beverage alcohol brands, founded by Devaraj Southworth and Maxim Razmakhin in 2014. Thirstie helps brands to power consumer on-line transactions within an industry three-tier system complaint platform through a robust API and expansive retail network. The Thirstie platform also provides brands with transparency into all data, consumer insights analytics and ROI to improve performance marketing. For more information about Thirstie, please visit thirstie.com.

