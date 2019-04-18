The Mackerel Market to 2023: Key Insights & Projections

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mackerel Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mackerel market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.

The growing number of product launches is increasing the awareness and availability of new and innovative mackerel products in the market. This is a primary growth driver for the global mackerel market. Successful product launches help in increasing revenue flow of vendors and expanding their consumer base in the market. Thus, vendors are continually launching new and innovative products to attract customers.



By launching new products to cater to the evolving consumer demands, vendors are increasing their sales. Many players in the market are expanding their product portfolios by launching new products lineups and extending exiting product lines to include new flavored mackerel.



Health benefits of mackerel



Increasing health consciousness among people globally is a primary driver boosting the growth of the global mackerel market. The consumption of mackerel has numerous health benefits as they contain several important nutrients such as protein, selenium, and vitamin 012.



Cold supply chain and logistics challenges in mackerel market



Cold chain management plays a crucial part in the mackerel supply chain and transportation. The lack of cold storage facilities in many developing countries has become a major challenge for the growth of the market. The proper cold storage management reduces spoilage of products. enhances lifespan and maintains the freshness of the products. Thus, the lack of adequate cold storage facilities might hinder the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Mowi ASA

NISSUI

Thai Union Group PCL

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Frozen and processed mackerel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fresh mackerel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing influence of online retailing

Increasing number of M&As

Promotion of sustainability in fishing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Mowi ASA

NISSUI

Thai Union Group PCL

