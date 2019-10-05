The MACRO X Howard Summit Joins the Homecoming Line-Up on Oct. 8

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University presents the first-ever MACRO X Howard Summit, a day-long series of screenings and panel discussions for students interested in careers within the entertainment industry, scheduled Tuesday, October 8 in Cramton Auditorium.

Powered by MACRO, a leading media company led by Howard University Alumnus Charles D. King, the Summit brings Hollywood to Howard and concludes with an exclusive screening of the forthcoming Universal Pictures film, Queen & Slim, followed by a question-and-answer session with the film's director Melina Matsoukas (Beyonce's Lemonade).

Founded in January 2015, MACRO's film projects have received nine Oscar nominations, with the company's first major studio film, Fences, receiving four nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for director/star Denzel Washington, and one win for Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis. "I am so thrilled to launch this program at Howard University, and to demonstrate MACRO's support and commitment to students from this great institution, as we believe they will play a significant role in shaping the future of our industry." said Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO.

Located just steps from Cramton Auditorium, the MACRO Village will open at 11 a.m. for students to access lounge areas featuring music, food, games and giveaways. A complete schedule for the MACRO X Howard Summit is listed below:

MACRO Village Opens

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Cramton Auditorium Entrance

Food, games, giveaways and a vibe!

Pregame: What to Know Before Hollywood

Time: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: MACRO Village at Cramton

Learn from Hollywood power players who embody the shift that is changing the entertainment business. This group of panelists include motion picture talent agent Talitha Watkins (clients include VIOLA DAVIS, INDYA MOORE, STEPHAN JAMES), Mikael Moore, managing director of Wondaland Arts (manager for JANELLE MONAE, JIDENNA, ANGELA RYE), and Stephen "Dr" Love, Emmy® Award-winning producer and founder of Made With Love Media. These game changers came to speak the truth about the industry ecosystem and shed light on how they and others are maximizing their moment to disrupt the system. Get inspiration from their individual stories and the facts and tips you need to know before you go west.

Panelists: Talitha Watkins, Motion Picture Talent Agent, CAA; Mikael Moore, Managing Partner; Stephen "Dr." Love, Made With Love Media

Masterclass Session on Ownership with Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO

Time: 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: MACRO Village at Cramton

Charles D. King, a proud graduate of HUSL, returns to Howard to share lessons learned on his journey to launching MACRO, a leading media company representing the voice and perspectives of people of color. Gain his key insights on the focus, persistence, perseverance and principles it takes to seize your dreams. King's conversation will draw from his vast experience as he oversees the company's focus on creating, developing, producing and financing film, television, digital content, tech companies and brands driven by people of color. Formerly a partner and senior agent in the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor (WME), King was the first African American partner in the company's 100+ year history and the first ever African American partner at any major talent agency. King's list of notable clients spanned every sector of the entertainment industry, including acclaimed filmmakers Ryan Coogler and M. Night Shyamalan, music icons, media moguls and innovators including Prince, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Janelle Monae and talent like David Oyelowo. King is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Howard University School of Law. He also holds an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Howard University.

Show & Prove!

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: MACRO Village at Cramton

This is the real talk you need to hear. Grab the important advice on getting the interview and overcoming the obstacles that keep you from securing the position, the role or the bag. This session is for those who want to build and maintain their personal brand, to design a career and who want to utilize every tool to blaze their path in entertainment and elsewhere.

Panelists: Kristena Hatcher, HR Executive, Diversity & Inclusion, CAA; Latasha Gillespie, Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Amazon Studios. Moderated by Freddie Ransome, Content Creator & Producer, HU Alumna.

Exclusive Advance Screening: Queen & Slim, presented by Universal Pictures

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Cramton Auditorium Theatre

The day concludes with a full presentation of the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film, Queen & Slim, starring Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and produced by Emmy® Award winner Lena Waithe (The Chi). The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Melina Matsoukas (Beyonce's Lemonade) about the film, the process and the underlying themes of the work. Moderated by Gia Peppers.

To attend, all students must register via www.macroHUsummit.eventfarm.com, by Monday, October 7, 2019. Tickets for the screening of Queen and Slim will be available with student ID at the Cramton Box Office on Monday, October 7 from 10 a.m. until sell out. For additional details on the MACRO X Howard Summit, and all other events associated with Howard University Homecoming 2019, visit https://homecoming.howard.edu.

ABOUT MACRO

Launched in January 2015 by Charles D. King, MACRO is a multi-platform media company focused on the global new majority and develops, produces and finances theatrical features, premium television and cinematic digital content that reflects more accurate portrayals of people of color. Visit www.staymacro.com for more information on the company.

ABOUT HOWARD UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, two Marshall Scholars, one Schwarzman Scholar, over 70 Fulbright Scholars and 22 Pickering Fellows. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

