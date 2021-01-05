The Maguire Academy of Insurance and Risk Management at Saint Joseph's University Welcomes Storm Wilkins as New Executive Director

Wilkins most recently served as an assistant professor in the Risk, Insurance and Healthcare Management Department in the Fox School of Business at Temple University. In her new role, she will lead the Academy, as it strengthens its top-ranked programs and continues to develop industry-leading initiatives, including an increased focus on diversifying the insurance industry by attracting more students from diverse backgrounds into academic programs.

"Storm was the clear choice for the executive director role. She will help the Maguire Academy of Insurance and Risk Management continue to be an industry leader and build on our strong mission of supporting our students and providing them with real-world industry experience," said Joseph A. DiAngelo, Ed.D. '70, dean of Saint Joseph's Erivan K. Haub School of Business. "She will bring her wealth of expertise – from roles with property casualty carriers to trial law – to all aspects of the Academy as we continue to educate tomorrow's leaders and be a center for thought leadership in the insurance and risk management industries."

Wilkins brings more than 25 years of industry experience and deep technical knowledge to her role, formerly working in the insurance industry and as a former trial attorney. Her experience as an educator also includes a stint as an adjunct professor at the Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law and a role designing and delivering scores of corporate training classes for insurance and risk management professionals across the east coast. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Insurance Society of Philadelphia.

Wilkins says the Haub School and Maguire Academy's Jesuit roots and social justice tradition drew her to this role, especially after an unprecedented year for the industry and society as a whole. As a leader in educating future generations of insurance professionals, she is focused on the role that the insurance industry has to play on society — from managing pandemic risk to issues of social justice.

"Now is the perfect time in my career to step into the role of executive director because it is a culmination of my experience," said Wilkins. "The Maguire Academy has a stellar reputation in the industry educating bright students with whom I look forward to working with closely."

Wilkins, who will join the risk management and insurance faculty at SJU, received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and bachelor's degree in international relations cum laude from the American University in Washington, D.C. Additionally, she continued her professional education by obtaining her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation and is certified by the Society of Insurance Trainers and Educators as an Insurance Training Professional (ITP).

