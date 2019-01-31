The Main Difference Between Security Locks and Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, shares the main differences between security locks and security seals.

There are many different methods for sealing and securing cargo and inventory. But it's important to remember that these methods are not interchangeable. Each security tool has characteristics that make it best suited for different circumstances and uses. For example, security locks and security seals are both effective tools, but have substantial differences that make a big difference in application.

Here are some main differences between security seals and security locks that can impact their application.

Tamper evidence. Security seals are designed to be tamper-evident, meaning there is clear, visible evidence when someone tries to break the seal. Seals that are serial numbered or uniquely labeled cannot be replicated, so any attempt of tampering cannot be covered up. Locks can sometimes be defeated with force, but can also be replaced. Therefore, there are ways to hide the evidence of tampering. For industries where tamper evidence is a high priority--like pharmaceuticals or agriculture/food transport--security seals may be a better option.

Cost. Typically, security seals are less expensive than security locks. While this is an important point to consider for many companies, it should be understood that security is an investment, and failing to properly secure goods is far more costly than purchasing the proper security device for the situation.

Details of use. The operation of security seals differs from that of security locks. Locks require keys or codes to operate, while seals may require the user to log serial numbers or scan barcodes for tracking. Seals are typically removed more quickly and easily, which is a benefit to the user but can be less functional for preventing theft. Security seals come in a variety of sizes, lengths, and styles, and can usually be customized to fit specific needs. While locks have fewer options, they are sturdier and better prevent theft.

There are other differences between these products, but these are the main ones that most affect their applications. If you are unsure which product will best fit your needs, you can always layer security methods. Combining different methods is the best way to ensure security.

