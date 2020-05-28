The Main Responsibility of a City is to Protect its Citizens, Says Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The main responsibility of a city is to protect its citizens. During a pandemic, that means Charleston elected officials have a duty to insist that city sanctioned venues/vendors that are licensed by or owned by the city follow strict COVID guidelines intended for the population's safety. "Stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "I know that if we continue to make good decisions, we can help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe."

Passengers on carriage tour during COVID-19

According to the Post & Courier on Saturday May 24, while tourist wagons carried passengers sitting cheek by jowl, many with no masks protecting fellow passengers, SC COVID cases saw an uptick. 248 new coronavirus cases and 6 additional deaths were reported.

No Masks required; No 6-foot physical distancing on carriage wagons in Charleston. View video here!

SC governor McMasters threw open the doors of South Carolina for Memorial Day weekend. In Charleston, we have lots of traffic from who knows where and passengers and drivers loading into carriage wagons, many without masks.

Safe distancing? Not so much….In our opinion, 3 wagon passengers sitting on a 6-foot bench does not meet the 6-foot guideline for accepted COVID social distancing. The City issued "guidelines" for wagon tours that were worked out between the City and the wagon industry, allowing for plexiglass shields between bench rows. 4 benches on a 12-foot wagon length, plus room for a driver, does not allow for 6-foot distance between benches! Allowing passengers to opt out of wearing a mask within such close contact with fellow passengers and some drivers not wearing masks?

Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates thinks the city may be allowing for possibly dangerous exposure of passengers that could ultimately affect the health of Charleston's citizenry during this pandemic. We are in this together. Charleston successfully locked down. We were able to keep COVID-19 at bay, keeping our hospitals from being overwhelmed by the deadly virus and our citizenry safe. We are not out of danger from the pandemic yet. At Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates, we believe citizen and passenger safety should remain Charleston's top priority.

